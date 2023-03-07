The drive-in movie was once a staple of American car culture. Some still exist, and we’re fortunate to have a few near us. Nevertheless, they are a dying breed and understandably so. Real estate is in demand, and current movie technology requires significant investment to show modern films. Stacked against a limited seasonal venue with associated business expenses and overhead, it’s easy to see why so many have given up.
According to a post on social media by the Bridgton Drive-in, one of the remaining drive-ins near us, in 1983, eight drive-ins were in operation within about an hour drive of Bridgton, Maine. By 1988, all but the Prides Corner Drive-in in Westbrook, Maine, were gone, including our local White Mountain Drive-in on the strip replaced by the Northway Plaza Shopping Center with future development slated for the rest of the property.
The Weirs Drive-in in Laconia, is also still up and running.
The classic drive-in consisted of the big screen, a snack bar, often a kids playground and an amphitheate-style parking area with heavy metal speakers that would hang on the car window to bring the sound into the vehicle. Today’s few extant drive-ins have modernized with a dedicated radio frequency for the surround sound experience but little else in the way of a nod to modern times, at least as far as the movie-goers are concerned.
Unfortunately, for patrons with modern cars come issues previously unforeseen at the drive-in. Things like daytime running lights that won’t extinguish while the car is on so the radio will broadcast the movie soundtrack; infotainment screens that remain distractingly illuminated while playing sound and usually turn off only after a set amount of time; or comfort conveniences like self-leveling suspensions and modules that can sap the battery of precious juice necessary to start the car when the double feature ends after several hours.
Some even feature options like cameras and audible warnings when too close to another object like the car parked next to you.
If the challenge of running a drive-in isn’t tough enough, it seems like carmakers are conspiring against the very basics of the experience. All but one anyway, and that is Ford.
Perhaps in a fit of nostalgia or maybe an excess of proprietary caution, Ford engineers decided to hop on the patent wagon with their “Drive-in Cinema Vehicle Operating Mode.” As far as I know, it’s not an active option right now, but they are protecting the idea for possible future use.
Ford’s patent addresses the above-stated issues common to the modern vehicle by implementing a “special event operating mode” that would allow only the radio to stay on when the vehicle is turned off.
By using GPS data, the vehicle can determine when it’s parked at a drive-in movie theater, and the vehicle’s infotainment system can ask the operator if they would like to enable “Car Cinema Mode” as the patent illustrates.
In addition, the vehicle would use that adjustable suspension to squat down the rear end and raise the front, allowing a slight nose-high inclination to better view the movie screen.
If the technology incorporated in the “Drive-in Cinema Vehicle Operating Mode” seems unnecessarily complex it may be because we remember a time when all that was needed to achieve the same result was a simple metal ignition key. No, not a fob. An actual key that we once used to keep the radio playing while parked by turning it one click in the ignition tumbler activating the accessory position. It might even be simpler to revert back to a speaker that hangs on the car window.
The whole idea behind this Rube Goldberg-like “Car Cinema Mode” feature, ironically, is to address a problem that never existed in the heyday of the drive-in. The problems that plague the modern vehicle at a drive-in are a self-fulfilling prophecy designed by the same engineers that now need to file a patent to protect a feature that will overcome the capability of the very monster they created.
However you choose to view the situation, I’m just glad there’s a glimmer of hope for drive-ins and the continuation of vehicles capable of attending them. Maybe some of that corporate nostalgia will flow as funding to help keep the scant few drive-in venues alive.
The days are getting longer and spring is coming. Get out there this summer and take in a movie at a drive-in while enjoying a uniquely American experience. Pass the popcorn.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 26 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies. For more, email fryeburgmotors@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.