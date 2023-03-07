The drive-in movie was once a staple of American car culture. Some still exist, and we’re fortunate to have a few near us. Nevertheless, they are a dying breed and understandably so. Real estate is in demand, and current movie technology requires significant investment to show modern films. Stacked against a limited seasonal venue with associated business expenses and overhead, it’s easy to see why so many have given up.

According to a post on social media by the Bridgton Drive-in, one of the remaining drive-ins near us, in 1983, eight drive-ins were in operation within about an hour drive of Bridgton, Maine. By 1988, all but the Prides Corner Drive-in in  Westbrook, Maine, were gone, including our local White Mountain Drive-in on the strip replaced by the Northway Plaza Shopping Center with future development slated for the rest of the property.

