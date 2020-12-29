The winter solstice is behind us, daylight grows longer as the sun creeps higher in the sky, and an extraordinary year closes as a new decade begins. There’s a light at the end of the tunnel that we hope isn’t a speeding train headed in our direction, as we all grapple with the ongoing effects of COVID-19 on products and markets.
In the automotive world, we’ve seen some strange supply chain disruptions and not always for the reasons one would expect. We were having trouble sourcing windshield washer fluid from our regular vendor over the summer because the white plastic bottle caps were unavailable. Similar issues have affected other component manufacturing as the availability of one or two small but critical pieces became scarce.
Other odd parts and components have been troublesome to locate in this COVID world, and there’s no real logic behind it. Some factories were forced to refocus production on high-demand parts as facilities came back from shut downs due to COVID-19, leaving less popular parts backlogged — a reasonable response from production managers unless you’re the one who can’t drive to the grocery store because the rubber brake line on your older car is temporarily unavailable.
We’re finding some formerly local and plentiful parts are now only available outside our area, requiring a lead time of several days, and also adding associated charges, delaying what should be a quick repair. These increased shipping times are another ripple effect of COVID caused by more people turning to online shopping as they adjust to limiting social exposure. The bigger delivery systems are feeling the surge, and lags are not uncommon. Throw in winter storms, weather and seasonal increases in package handling, and increased times in transit are to be expected.
Normally plentiful supplies like batteries, which become weak from the heat of summer but don’t fail until the cold of winter, might be depleted more quickly than most years. A cold snap of subzero temperatures will show how well the warehouses are stocked.
Another consideration stressing the supply lines for batteries is the nascent fully electric vehicle market and its worldwide demand for battery development. Resources can be stretched thin, particularly when an outside influence like a pandemic is factored in.
New cars suffered a production hiccup in the spring as factories shuttered and demand dwindled but people, as fatigued as we all are, have learned to cope and even found needs to drive.
Population centers have drained as occupants fled to the country for vacations and respites and many are choosing to stay.
Commutes have been reduced as work-from-home opportunities continue beyond COVID restrictions, choking the demand for new cars. And fewer new cars mean fewer used cars are available. Urban dwellers can make due on foot or via public transportation but out here in the sticks, where we measure distance in miles instead of time, a vehicle is more of a necessity and those in the market have found a limited supply with correspondingly higher prices. This is one of the few times in history where used car prices have climbed rather than depreciated as the year has progressed.
My sense is that it will take time for the systems that we rely on to return to a semblance of normalcy. Some systems might improve or more options may become available, as we adjust to a post-COVID world. Shippers and delivery services will need to adapt as some people will prefer to continue with online shopping after experiencing its convenience.
Difficult decisions will need to be made in terms of restarting production and warehousing more obscure auto parts and components, especially as radically redesigned vehicles enter the market and displace legacy models.
I know a lot of people are putting pressure on 2021 to be a better year and here’s hoping it is, but the transition to pre-pandemic supply lines for cars and parts may stretch beyond the next 12 months.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 299 Main St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.