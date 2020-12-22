Transportation and Christmas go hand in hand. How else would Santa make all those deliveries on foot? No, Santa needs that sleigh and those magic reindeer, although it won’t be long before some countries and cities insist on electric power. Santa might have to install a plug on the end of his reins. Let’s just hope St. Nick doesn’t discover online shopping and send those delivery vans to do his bidding. If that happens, we’ll have to start putting Christmas trees outside the front door if there’s any hope of finding presents under them on Christmas morning.
Planes, trains and automobiles are the subject of so many vintage holiday settings. A child with a red racecar or “flying” an airplane wrapped with a bow around the living room are traditional yuletide scenes. A toy train under the Christmas tree was once as common as a string of lights and strands of tinsel, if you had pets that behaved.
Trains intertwined with Christmas stem from a time before the automobile was a reliable conveyance. There was no better or more comfortable way to go over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s house. And what better setting than a steaming train racing through the dark of night destined for the snowy north to fire up a kid's imagination? Books have been written and movies made of just such events. Think about the magic and mystery of a train whistle echoing in a far-off canyon, bound for exciting adventures.
Trains were the primary means of traveling to distant places. Just imagine the mighty locomotive pulling a variety of cars carrying family, friends, packages and parcels home for the holidays. Toy trains were an extension of a young child’s imagination, and Lionel filled the niche with the advent of the electric toy train in the early 1900s.
To a kid, 100-plus years ago, Lionel electric trains and model railroading were a burgeoning hobby. An electric train was a way to enjoy those cold times indoors, and setting up around the tree was a natural location for the eager young engineer after unwrapping that shiny new train set on Christmas morning. Setting it up year after year under the tree allowed new details to be added, more track laid and tiny villages decorated for the holidays as Santa answered the wishes of the budding model railroad builder.
Many kids and parents expanded on the model railroad hobby, sometimes dedicating a den or spare room to the pursuit of a realistic community in miniature. To see these villages lit up and the trains working is to appreciate the hours devoted to the endeavor.
My first model train was a small, N-gauge or scale, perhaps a bit too small and delicate for my still developing motor skills. After some frustrating time spent on its construction, a more appropriate — for me — larger HO scale train came home.
I still have that train set commemorating the “Spirit of ‘76,” the country’s bicentennial celebration, with its livery, appropriately, in red, white and blue. Bigger still were S and O gauge trains, and tiny, Z-gauge trains that can fit in a small carrying case completely assembled have always fascinated me.
Of course, times have changed, and kids today are more apt to view a Christmas movie on an iPad than they are to make engine noises and race down the hallway. Maybe it’s time to return to tradition.
Model trains are still around, though their popularity has waned, and that’s a shame because at Christmas, when talk of the Polar Express and tales of trains to the North Pole are shared, that electric train around the Christmas tree is an ideal carriage to launch a child's imagination or an adult’s fascination.
All aboard!
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 299 Main St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
