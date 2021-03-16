The specialty car hobby lost an icon recently with the passing of Bruce Meyers at age 94. You might not recognize his name, but you probably know of his creation, the Meyers Manx, more commonly referred to as the dune buggy.
Many credit Meyers with inventing the dune buggy, but he would probably be the first to correct that statement, clarifyinhg that he was the inventor of the fiberglass dune buggy.
But so synonymous was the Meyers Manx and the dune buggy that most people use the terms interchangeably, not realizing the dune buggy has a formal name.
Meyers’ Manx, named for a breed of cat with no tail, became ubiquitous, especially on the West Coast and the dunes of Baja and people began duplicating, replicating, and essentially ripping off Bruce’s design and concept, he lost a long battle defending his copyright and ceased production of his Manx for 3 decades, after producing nearly 7,000 examples.
Interestingly, Meyers never called his creation a dune buggy, but it was a name in common use at that time and came to encapsulate the Manx.
Bruce Meyers was a sort of renaissance man, Southern California-style. He was formally trained in fine arts, enjoyed surfing, pioneered desert racing, crewed on a merchant schooner to Tahiti, where he ran a trading post, and was one of the first to mass produce surfboards and sailboats from fiberglass.
Shortly before his death, Meyers sold the company that he built and ran with his wife, Winnie, to a venture capitalist who shared Bruce’s enthusiasm and has vowed to keep the company viable.
No stranger to the ocean, while in the Navy during World War II, he survived a kamikaze attack on the aircraft carrier the USS Bunker Hill, and helped other crew members to safety through the oil-slicked waters.
Meyers’ crowning achievement was born of a personal desire when Bruce was trying to come up with a simple lightweight vehicle that wasn’t a surplus military Jeep but was road legal, could go off-road, and carry a surfboard so he and his friends could get to more secluded beaches.
Drawing on his experience with fiberglass, he emulated the cartoon cars of his childhood that featured short wheelbases and fat tires. The tops of the fenders were kept flat intentionally so they could support a bottle of beer upright, and the sides were high enough to keep mud and sand out of the driver’s eyes.
Working in his garage in Newport Beach, Calif., Meyers hand-laid the woven fiberglass mat over a wooden form and sculpted the Manx in 1964.
It was the first time a vehicle body, or tub in this case, was made completely of fiberglass with no steel structural support.
Meyers carried extra fiberglass mat and resin with him in case he needed to make an emergency repair, but that proved unnecessary as, according to Meyers, after an estimated “couple hundred thousand miles, mostly in Baja,” the original known as “Big Red” was inducted into the National Historic Vehicle Registry in 2014, only the second such vehicle at that time to receive this honor along with another notable rolling piece of history, the Shelby Cobra.
The original “Big Red” was built by bolting the suspension and air-cooled VW drivetrain components to Meyers’ fiberglass tub, but after evaluating other chassis options, Bruce realized using a shortened Volkswagen Beetle pan and associated running gear as the backbone with his tub installed as the body he could save time and money while taking advantage of VW engineering that was already lightweight and robust.
The Manx proved a capable competitor in desert events thanks to its nimble handling, simplicity and favorable power to weight ratio.
Meyers and a friend drove the first Manx down the length of the Baja Peninsula in 1967, a route that would become the Baja 1000 off road race, in just under 35 hours, beating the previous record held by a Honda Scrambler motorcycle by five hours — a feat thought of as impossible by a four-wheel buggy.
Several months later, during the running of the first official Mexico 1000, a different duo driving another Manx crushed the record in just over 27 hours.
The Meyers Manx became a pop icon, appearing in movies and television driven by the likes of Elvis Presley and Steve McQueen, but like many visionaries, Meyers did not excel at business, and his company struggled through the years.
Perhaps posthumously and under new ownership, Bruce Meyers will become as well-known as the dune buggy he created.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 299 Main St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
