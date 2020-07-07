When I was younger, ground bound television heroes drove cars. Of course, Superman could fly faster than a speeding bullet and outrun a locomotive, or something like that. Spider-Man could swing on his shooting spiderwebs. But Batman was more down to earth and had to rely on his Batmobile for transportation.
I’m going back to the original, campy 1960s Batman played by Adam West. Nothing says crime fighter quite like a grown man dressed in purple tights, a cape and an odd half mask that covers only the hair and eyes — definitely not COVID-19 approved — hanging out with a minor-aged helper.
But you have to admire a guy who has a belt equipped with Shark Repellent Bat Spray and a sleek car that spits flames from what appears to be a rocket at the rear but which for some reason still has conventional exhaust pipes.
Cars were as much a star of television shows as the stars themselves back then, and a crime fighter like Batman required something special so in 1966, so the studio turned to car customizer George Barris.
Barris was given a budget and a deadline of three weeks to come up with a suitable ride. Fortunately, out behind his shop, he had a former show car called the Futura.
For many years, 20th-century automakers would put their best foot forward at World Expos and auto shows, giving drivers a glimpse of what could be parked in their garage someday. The Chrysler Norseman which met its fate with the sinking of the Andrea Doria that I wrote about several weeks ago was one such example. The Lincoln Futura, also created at the Ghia Body Works in Turin, Italy, was another.
Designed by Ford and styled by Lincoln, the Futura was a long, low car measuring 19 feet long, 7 feet wide and a little over 4 feet high. Powered by a big Lincoln V8, it was meant to be driven and tested. At a cost of $250,000, or around $2.4 million today, the Futura debuted at the 1955 Chicago Auto Show, with a pearlescent paint scheme that shimmered as a result of pulverized fish scales.
It featured two bucket seats under clear fighter-plane-like bubble canopies that hinged up when the doors were opened; “rocket-like raked back rear quarter panels” with air scoops for brake cooling and the air conditioner — a must with no opening windows; wide front bumper with integrated grille; and inset cowled headlights.
Futuristic advances were present, like a pedestal between the seats that housed a telephone, push-button automatic transmission and a circular radio antenna with built-in microphone mounted to the trunk lid to alert the driver of sounds from the rear like a horn or siren.
Most concept cars died a crushing death following their show circuit appearances but the Futura went on to star in the 1959 MGM film, “It Started With a Kiss.” The movie producers wanted the fanciest, most luxurious car they could get, and the Futura, being a concept car that actually functioned, was leased from Ford to fill the role.
Unfortunately, its unique pearlescent paint job didn’t translate well to film so the car was repainted a vermilion red for effect. Needless to say, the Futura caused quite a stir.
Inexplicably, the car was then sold to George Barris for $1 and “other valuable considerations” and sat behind his shop for years exposed to the elements, slowly deteriorating.
Because it was never titled or licensed, it couldn’t legally be registered for use on the roads. Inadvertently, Batman made his first save when the Futura was pulled from the weeds and used as the basis for the Batmobile.
Barris removed the clear canopies, added some special bat wing-shaped fins to the rear, installed hood scoops and the aforementioned rear “rocket” and exhaust tips along with plenty of Bat-goodies, then painted it black with red accents, and the Batmobile was born, reincarnated from the soul of the Futura.
Barris went on to create five additional Batmobiles with fiberglass bodies mounted to Ford Galaxie chassis, while retaining ownership of the original, which was sold at auction in 2013 for $4.62 million.
In a strange circular twist of reality, at least one later-produced fiberglass Batmobile mold was used to re-create a Lincoln Futura replica.
We may never see another Futura, but you can still catch the original Batmobile on syndicated TV. Same Bat-time, same Bat-channel.
PICK UP TAGLINE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.