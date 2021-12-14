CONWAY — In an effort to help deliver the gift of reading to less fortunate children in the United States, The UPS Store located at 120 North-South Road, Unit C in North Conway supports the Toys for Tots Literacy Program.
This year marks the 13th anniversary of The UPS Store Toys for Tots Literacy Program, launched in 2008 with the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. Together, UPS® and The UPS Store network have collected nearly $7.3 million and distributed more than 44 million books to the most economically disadvantaged children across the nation.
UPS Store locations collect donations year-round to benefit the Toys for Tots Literacy Program, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to support local children and literacy programs.
Every dollar helps put a book in the hands of a child in need, and thanks to the generosity of the greater Mount Washington Valley community, The UPS Store in North Conway delivered $2,600 worth of books (2,416 books) to the local Believe in Books Literacy Program on Aug. 27.
“The community’s participation in the Toys for Tots Literacy Program is a key component to the success of this promotion,” said UPS Store franchisee Tom Davidson.
“This program provides us the unique opportunity to work with a nationally recognized organization yet make an impact in our community, which is only possible because of thoughtful contributions of our customers.”
According to Ferst Foundation for Childhood Literacy, children who grow up in homes where books are plentiful go further in school than those who don’t. On average, children in economically depressed communities have 0-2 age-appropriate books in their homes, and half of them start first grade up to 2 years behind their peers.
The vast majority of children who start behind, stay behind, leading to an increase in our nation’s dropouts’ rate among low-income and minority students. Children from traditionally low-education families can do as well as children from high-education families if they have access to books at home.
The Toys for Tots Literacy Program continues to not only deliver the gift of reading, but also the promise of a bright future.
For additional information, visit theupsstore.com/literacy or call (603) 356-4881.
