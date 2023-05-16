harnois

Lori Harnois, director of the state Division of Travel and Tourism Development, is pictured at the NH Tourism Summit on Monday talking about April 2024's total solar eclipse. (PAULA TRACY PHOTO)

CONCORD — The state is predicting a strong summer of tourism with the pandemic in the rearview mirror and interest high in what New Hampshire has to offer.

At the N.H. Tourism Summit Monday, Lori Harnois, head of the state Division of Travel and Tourism Development, told business owners to expect 4.3 million overnight visitor trips this summer bringing in $2.35 billion. The estimates are down slightly from last May, which projected 4.6 million visitors but the spending prediction is up slightly from $2.2 billion.

