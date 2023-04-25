BARTLETT — Attitash Mountain Resort's base lodge was buzzing on Tuesday, April 18, at the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce Business Forum and Expo.
The day began with info sessions focusing on small business development and workforce initiatives followed by panels discussing electric vehicle infrastructure and the impact of outdoor recreation in our area. All events were well attended with over 50 attendees gathered in the final panel discussion. The event continued in the lodge, filled with exhibitors welcoming over 150 attendees.The event culminated into an After Hours chamber event hosted by Attitash.
Each panel was well-represented by state officials, local stake-holders and business representatives.
Speaking on behalf of Mt. Washington Valley Workforce Initiatives panel were Executive Director of Carroll County Adult Education Crystal Sawyer; Tri-County Cap Mobility Manager Scott Boisvert; Gibson Center for Senior Services Executive Director Marianne Jackson; and Shawn Earle with Commute with Enterprise.
Each representative shared innovative ways their organizations are approaching workforce issues facing the valley including no cost for hospitality staff training presented by Carroll County Adult Education, Subsidized Low-Income Vehicle Repair managed by Tri-County CAP and the Gibson Center for Senior Services shared its insights on a new demographic of workers re-entering the workforce.
James Penfold, director of eMobility Solutions with ReVision Energy; Gary LeMay, director of facilities and renewable energy engineer with NH Electric Co-op; Steve Conte, EV Project Manager-Electric Mobility at Eversource; and Jessyca Keeler, executive director of Ski New Hampshire shared their insights on the future of EV infrastructure in New Hampshire.
Moderated by Mark Sanborn, state Department of Environmental Services assistant commissioner, the panel shared information on funding, implementation, and opportunities for small businesses.
New Hampshire’s need to stay competitive in EV infrastructure is only becoming more imperative. Visitors are increasingly making decisions on where to visit, or where to recreate based on the ability to charge their car. If New Hampshire can’t meet that demand, visitors will go elsewhere.
Tyler Ray of Granite Outdoor Alliance hosted a panel discussion between Janel Lawton, director of the state Office of Outdoor Recreation Industry Development; Mardi Fuller, writer, speaker and Outdoor Afro Volunteer; Alex Belenz, an interdisciplinary planner with the SE Group; and James Innes, district ranger on the Saco Ranger District on the White Mountain National Forest.
Alex Belenz also hosted a break-out session with local guides.
Mardi Fuller shared valuable insights on how best to collaborate with visitors who are Black, indigenous or people of color, and how to make outdoor recreation spaces in the Mount Washington Valley more accessible to this market that holds a 13 percent user stake.
Panel discussions gave way to an afternoon of networking in the exhibitor hall that held 35 exhibitors representing businesses throughout the Mount Washington Valley. An After Hours followed where attendees enjoyed refreshments, networking and door prizes.
“I’m so grateful to all the exhibitors, panelists and speakers who were a part of this event, to share their expertise and resources in topics being discussed throughout the community,” said Executive Director Michelle Cruz.
“This day was filled with opportunities for collaboration and learning more about what we can do as a business community. Attitash provided such a great space to bring the community together,” Cruz said.
Sponsors for the event included Attitash Mountain Resort, Chalmers Insurance and Patriot Insurance, Settlers Green, Memorial Hospital MaineHealth, Granite Outdoor Alliance, NH Electric Co-Op, Northway Bank, NH Business Review, Lakeside Security, OutFront Media, Eversource and Fidium.
Jaimie Crawford handles public relations for the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce.
