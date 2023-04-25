BARTLETT — Attitash Mountain Resort's base lodge was buzzing on Tuesday, April 18, at the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce Business Forum and Expo.

The day began with info sessions focusing on small business development and workforce initiatives followed by panels discussing electric vehicle infrastructure and the impact of outdoor recreation in our area. All events were well attended with over 50 attendees gathered in the final panel discussion. The event continued in the lodge, filled with exhibitors welcoming over 150 attendees.The event culminated into an After Hours chamber event hosted by Attitash.

