conway stove co

From left: Jimmy Young, Bee Comeau and Quddus Snyder, all of Eaton, stand outside the new location of Conway Stove Co. at 1289 White Mountain Highway in Conway (by the Scenic Overlook). (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — Quddus Snyder and partner Jimmy Young, known to residents as Chimney Man LLC, are opening the Conway Stove Co. This new venture continues a long valley tradition.

Snyder’s father, Channing, pioneered the region’s first chimney outfit in 1978. “My dad was a climber and was looking for ways to feed me,” Snyder recalls, “and he picked up a book on chimneys at the Conway Library.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.