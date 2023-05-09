From left: Jimmy Young, Bee Comeau and Quddus Snyder, all of Eaton, stand outside the new location of Conway Stove Co. at 1289 White Mountain Highway in Conway (by the Scenic Overlook). (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — Quddus Snyder and partner Jimmy Young, known to residents as Chimney Man LLC, are opening the Conway Stove Co. This new venture continues a long valley tradition.
Snyder’s father, Channing, pioneered the region’s first chimney outfit in 1978. “My dad was a climber and was looking for ways to feed me,” Snyder recalls, “and he picked up a book on chimneys at the Conway Library.”
According to his son, Channing was drawn to the mystique and tradition, and the idea that a noble status could be achieved through a humble trade. As the story goes, in the late 18th century, King George’s horse spooked, and his carriage careened out of control on the cobble streets of London. “Simply by chance,” Snyder said, “a humble chimney sweep arrested the horse and rescued the King, and from that day forward, it was decreed that chimney sweeps are bearers of good fortune.”
This is the reason why chimney sweeps started wearing top hats, a symbol of high status, and also began appearing at weddings to bless the bride and groom. “Being a chimney guy isn’t just about keeping people warm and safe, it’s also about bringing glad tidings and good fortune,” Snyder says.
Building on a near-half-century service record in the valley, the climber-based chimney outfit is now launching a new stove shop.
Young, also of Eaton, says, “The stove shop is just a natural extension of what we already do, which is all things related to chimneys.”
Snyder said that for as long as folks have lived in cold climates, wood-burning and snuggling have been necessary for survival.
“Modern stoves are now very efficient and more environmentally friendly, so why line the pockets of Saudi Princes burning expensive foreign oil when we have this renewable resource in our backyards?” he added.
The showroom at the Conway Stove Co. features top-of-the-line modern stoves with a classic look. The shop is located at 1289 White Mountain Highway, on the west side of Route 16 north of the Veno’s Speciality Foods.
Snyder encourages folks to visit and talk chimneys and heating: “And as my dad always said, handshakes and smiles are always free.”
The Stove Company is located at 984 Route 16, North Conway. It is open Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Contact The Chimney Man at (603) 447-5654 or email thechimneyman@outlook.com. For more information, go to chimneymanllc.com.
