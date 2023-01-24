MANCHESTER — Stay Work Play New Hampshire announced today the hiring of Kristina Lafiosca as the organization’s new events and communications manager.
A 2011 graduate of the University of New England, Lafiosca, a resident of new London, has a bachelor of arts degree in sociology and anthropology. Beginning her career in the no-nprofit sector, she most recently owned and operated her own business in the Sunapee region of New Hampshire.
In her new role, Lafiosca will oversee the content and communications strategy for Stay Work Play. She offers leadership in planning, coordinating and evaluating the organization’s events, programs and initiatives, and serves as the organization’s primary point of contact for both young professionals and young professional groups.
As a New Hampshire native, Lafiosca loves furthering the development of the Granite State and can often be found representing Stay Work Play at business events, young professional networking events, workshops and training sessions.
Beyond Stay Work Play, she keeps her passion for building healthy and diversified communities alive by offering donation-based yoga, meditation, and wellness classes throughout the state, specifically for minority populations.
Stay Work Play Executive Director Will Stewart said: “As Stay Work Play enters the new year and looks to undertake new programs and initiatives, we are excited to have Kristina as part of the Stay Work Play team to help us further meet our mission to attract and retain more young people in New Hampshire."
