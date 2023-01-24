lafiosca

Kristina Lafiosca is the new events and communications manager for Stay Work Play. (COURTESY PHOTO)

MANCHESTER — Stay Work Play New Hampshire announced today the hiring of Kristina Lafiosca as the organization’s new events and communications manager.

A 2011 graduate of the University of New England, Lafiosca, a resident of new London, has a bachelor of arts degree in sociology and anthropology. Beginning her career in the no-nprofit sector, she most recently owned and operated her own business in the Sunapee region of New Hampshire.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.