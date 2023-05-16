CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services has determined that a laboratory error incorrectly caused last week’s recall announcement concerning lēf Farms “Spice” Packaged Salad Greens. The products from lēf Farms are safe and the recall has been canceled.

On May 5, DHHS issued a press release regarding a potential contamination of Escherichia coli O157 bacteria of a specific lot of lēf Farms “Spice” Packaged Salad Greens. Upon being informed, lēf Farms voluntarily initiated a recall of the potentially affected products, prioritizing the health and safety of their customers. Subsequent whole genome sequencing was conducted, which determined that the control sample and the lēf Farms sample were nearly identical, indicating that the initial lab results were inaccurate due to a contamination error within the lab itself.

