CONWAY — Boots ‘N Bling has been a major fundraiser for Starting Point and will be celebrating its 11th year on Thursday, June 8, at the Wentworth Inn in Jackson.
In 2022, Starting Point provided more than 10,000 services to over 600 victims of domestic and sexual violence, stalking and human trafficking. The agency provided 7,515 bed nights in shelter, emergency, and transitional housing. Over 1,134 prevention education contacts were also provided in county schools last year.
Services include 24/7/365 days a year crisis intervention, emergency and transitional shelter, court and hospital advocacy, food security, prevention in our schools and outreach throughout Carroll County.
Victims who screen into Starting Point services intersect with those also experiencing homelessness, substance misuse, mental health issues, food insecurity, and other forms of oppression. Starting Point works with dozens of community partners and often takes the lead in connecting victims to all resources and support needed, recognizing that a continuum of care is essential.
Although Starting Point advocates are federally and state-funded, the agency relies heavily on local and regional support to provide the many services necessary to move a victim from victimization to survivorship.
Due to COVID, Boots ‘N Bling was canceled in 2020 and 2021. The combination of rising numbers of those in need of services and the missed years for fundraising has had a negative impact on essential funds for direct services. Making this year’s fundraising needs greater than ever.
Starting Point is currently seeking sponsors for the 2023 event. Proceeds from sponsorship go directly to direct victim services.
Sponsorship has the dual effect of providing the financial support needed to care for those who have been victimized and reducing the stigma victims and survivors face, ultimately making our community safer for all.
This year, the event will downsize its silent auction in part due to staff capacity and that of our local businesses, who have always generously donated items, and is focusing on the live auction and highlighting its fund-a-need segment of the program, providing attendees an opportunity to make a direct impact on the needs of victims and their children.
For the Gala on June 8, Chef Brian Gazda from the Wentworth Inn will be delivering a fine dining experience, the Jon Sarty Band will be providing the music for dancing, and WMWV’s George Cleveland will join us as this year’s auctioneer.
Boots ‘N Bling is a premier event for supporters to gather and make a difference while enjoying each other’s company and shared commitment.
Boots ‘N Bling is always a sold-out event. To ensure you can join us, please secure your tickets asap at startingpontnh.org.
