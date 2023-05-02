bling

Revelers are seen at a past Boots 'n' Bling fundraiser for Starting Point. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — Boots ‘N Bling has been a major fundraiser for Starting Point and will be celebrating its 11th year on Thursday, June 8, at the Wentworth Inn in Jackson.

In 2022, Starting Point provided more than 10,000 services to over 600 victims of domestic and sexual violence, stalking and human trafficking. The agency provided 7,515 bed nights in shelter, emergency, and transitional housing. Over 1,134 prevention education contacts were also provided in county schools last year.

