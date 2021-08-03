By Jessyca Keeler, special to The Conway Daily Sun
MADISON — At its annual business meeting held July 7 at King Pine Ski Area & Purity Spring Resort, Ski New Hampshire and its board of directors presented a host of individual awards to honor those who have helped the New Hampshire ski industry achieve national acclaim.
Ski New Hampshire is the statewide association representing 34 alpine and cross-country resorts in New Hampshire.
Presented under the big tent at Ski NH's "Beachside Soiree" at Purity Spring were the Chandler McLane Government Service Award; the Whitney Award; the Merrill Award; and the Lifetime Achievement Award.
The Chandler-McLane Government Service Awardecognizes “a public official serving in the New Hampshire state government who has worked hard in serving the people of New Hampshire, has kept people informed as to what is happening in the process and any potential impacts, and has been a key player on issues that are important to the ski industry and to tourism in general.”
The Chandler/McLane Government Service Award (renamed in 2018 from the Legislator of the Year Award) is named after two individuals, Gene Chandler and Susan McLane (and their families), who have contributed to the state’s ski industry as well as serving in our state legislature. Past recipients include Congresswoman Ann McLane Kuster, Sen. Chuck Morse, Commissioner George Bald, Rep. Henry Mock, Rep. Gene Chandler and then-U.S. Rep. (now state Sen.) Jeb Bradley.
The award went this year to Gov. Chris Sununu, who was on hand to receive it.
Kris Blomback, general manager of Pats Peak in Henniker and Ski NH chairman of the Government Relations Committee praised Sununu's efforts to keep New Hampshire’s economy running, saying: “One year ago, everyone here today was uncertain how the 2020-21 ski season was going to play out. There were travel restrictions and distancing requirements, among other challenging components likely to impact ski areas across the state.”
He said “a planned collaboration took place between state officials and members of the ski industry to develop a careful set of practices that would give the skiing public and public health officials confidence that our segment of outdoor recreation could safely be offered.” As a result, N.H. areas enjoyed “a solid ski season within a set of reasonable and safe protocols without any breakouts.”
Three past alpine ski area general managers were awarded Ski NH’s top honor, the Whitney Award, which recognizes individuals who have “made an outstanding contribution to the ski and snowboard industry in New Hampshire.”
The H.H. “Bill” Whitney Award was established in the mid-1970s by Betty Whitney in memory of her husband, who owned and operated Black Mountain Ski Area in Jackson as well as the slopeside inn that today still bears his name. He was active in all aspects of skiing and ski area operation. He was a founder and first president of the New Hampshire Ski Area Operators Association (which preceded Ski NH). Past recipients of the Whitney Award include Wayne Patenaude, Thad Thorne, Bob Fries, Werner Wagner, Stan Judge, Bill Currier, Phil Gravink, Dev Jennings, Herb Schneider, Carroll Reed, Tom Corcoran and Gov. John Sununu.
This year's winner of the Whitney Award were Greg Goddard, Douglas Holler and the late Bob Hoyt, who were recognized for their many years of service to the industry.
Goddard’s ski industry career spanned nearly 40 years at Gunstock Mountain Resort in Gilford. Starting as a bartender in the Powder Keg pub at the ski area during the 1981-82 season, his financial chops led him to become director of finance and administration in 1988 following a major expansion at the resort.
Ten years and tireless work to secure Gunstock’s financial situation later, Goddard took the helm as the resort’s general manager. Over the next 22 years, Goddard would oversee a plethora of major capital projects, including a major $3.8 million expansion that included extensive new snowmaking and a new highspeed chairlift, the expansion of beginner terrain including a new 4-passenger chairlift.
He also led the transition of the resort into a major four-season attraction that included the installation of some of the nation’s longest and fastest zip lines and New England’s largest aerial tree obstacle course; this year-round transition culminated with a $2.8 million mountain coaster that was added in 2016. During Goddard’s tenure, the net worth of the resort increased substantially and continues to do so to this day.
Doug Holler retired in 2020 after 19 seasons as general manager at Dartmouth Skiway in Lyme Center The Skiway, which is owned by Dartmouth College, is the site of NCAA Division I ski racing as well as a myriad of youth racing programs.
Holler oversaw improvements to trails that brought them up to international racing standards and greatly raised the bar on their safety, making the ski area a highly sought-after mountain for ski race competitions — including the 2003 NCAA Skiing Championships during Holler’s tenure.
In addition to these trail and safety upgrades, Holler managed renovations to the McLane Family Lodge, which is used for a variety of events in addition to serving as the ski area’s base lodge.
Bob Hoyt’s Whitney Award was presented posthumously to two of his three daughters, Stephanie Hoyt and Amanda Morrill, by 2017 Whitney Award recipient Bo Adams.
Born into the family that had founded and operated Purity Spring Resort in Madison since the late 1800s and which later added King Pine Ski Area in 1962, Hoyt was raised in the hospitality industry and his passion for it — particularly for the ski industry side of the business — was evident during his decades as the resort’s general manager.
He spent a lifetime working to create experiences for guests who would come from around the country, year after year, and dedicated countless hours to helping improve and advocate for the industry by participating in organizations for many years such as Ski New Hampshire (and its predecessors, the NH Ski Area Operators Association and Ski the Whites), SnoCountry and the NH Tramway Board.
The Merrill Award, Ski NH’s highest award for cross-country industry contributors, was established in memory of Al Merrill. Dubbed the "Silver Fox," Merrill was Dartmouth College's cross-country ski coach and director of outdoor affairs for close to 30 years. He was a key organizer for many national and Olympic racing events in the 1970s and '80s. A wizard of ski and wax, on duty at eight Winter Olympics, designer of ski trails across the country, he was the coach and "Head Tigah" for countless athletes. Past recipients of the Merrill Award include Thom Perkins, Chuck Broomhall, Cory Schwartz, Cami Thompson-Cardinelli, Len Johnson, Jim Wellinghurst, and John and Nancy Schlosser.
This year's Merrill honoree was Howie Wemyss, and past Merrill Award winner Al Jenks was recognized.
Wemyss became general manager of the Mt. Washington Auto Road in 1988. However, it wasn’t until 1995 that he also became a leader in the ski industry as manager of the newly opened Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center. Today, not only does the center boast 45 km of trails, but Wemyss also ensured that the 2018-built Glen House hotel incorporated technology that makes it nearly energy self-sufficient and carbon neutral.
Jenks, who founded and operated Windblown XC in New Ipswich and received Ski NH’s Merrill Award in 2009, retired and closed the ski area in March of 2020 after 48 years in business.
Jenks was recognized for bringing skiing to thousands of cross-country skiers in the Monadnock region over nearly five decades and for his diligent work to create an unmatched ski experience for his guests.
The late Peter Holland was recognized with Ski NH’s Lifetime Achievement Award.
The Lifetime Achievement Award was established in 1999 to recognize a member of the N.H. ski industry who devoted a large part of his/her professional career to furthering the N.H. ski area experience for guests. Past recipients include Michael Berry, the late Phil Gravink, David Buckman and Bill Roy.
Holland was a longtime race team coach at Pats Peak who began his ski career there as a ski instructor in 1980. His Lifetime Achievement Award was presented posthumously to his wife Roberta “Bertie” Holland, Ski NH’s 2016 Whitney Award recipient.
He coached racers at Pats Peak, Waterville Valley, the Franconia Ski Club and Abenaki Ski Area, and was proud to have established a two-day NHARA/Professional Ski Instructors of America coaching clinic for both instructors and coaches who came from all over New England to attend.
For more information on New Hampshire resorts, go to SkiNH.com.
Jessyca Keeler is executive director of Conway-based Ski NH.
