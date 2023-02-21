FROM LEFT: Cranmore Mountain Resort General Manager Ben Wilcox stands with Sales Manager Kristen Barbin and Fairfield Inn Dual Director of Sales Jennifer Reed by the restored skimobile outside the entrance of the newly opened Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in North Conway by the base of Cranmore Mountain on Tuesday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Fire pits and grills for guest use fill the patio at the newly opened Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott. Cranmore’s Artist Falls Lodge, which opened in February 2022, can be seen in the background. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Jennifer Reed, director of sales for the both the Fairfield and Residence Inns in North Conway, opens the shade of a queen room at the newly opened Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in North Conway by the base of Cranmore Mountain on Tuesday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Jennifer Reed, director of sales for the both the Fairfield and Residence Inns in North Conway, stands in the bar of the newly opened Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in North Conway by the base of Cranmore Mountain on Tuesday. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — The new 88-room Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in North Conway, situated at the base of Cranmore Mountain Resort offers touches that visiting skiers are sure to appreciate, like an indoor swimming pool, outdoor hot tub, lobby bar, patio with firepits, storage lockers for ski equipment and direct access to the soon-to-open North Conway Recreation Path.
It also offers a daily shuttle on weekends and during vacation weeks to bring skiers over to the base of Cranmore and to the children's center, thus eliminating the need for lodging guests to have to drive their vehicles once they arrive for their stay at the hotel.
The new hotel opened last Wednesday after being constructed over the past year and a half. The hotel was approved by the Conway Planning Board in July 2020 after receiving a special exception from the Zoning Board of Adjustment in November 2019.
It was built by Opechee Construction of Belmont on the footprint of the former Artist Falls Lodge, which housed Cranmore Fitness. Lafrance Hospitality of Westport, Mass., is operating the hotel. The family-owned company operates 16 hotels in New England and two in Florida.
Providing a welcoming tour of the new hotel Tuesday morning during the busy February vacation week were Kristen Barbin, formerly manager of Cranmore Fitness, who is the sales manager for the new hotel, along with Jennifer Reed, director of sales for the Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott in North Conway and Lafrance Hospitality Associates' other North Conway hotel, the Residence Inn by Marriott North Conway.
Outside the main entrance stands a restored red Skimobile car, harkening back to Cranmore's early days.
The lobby is bright and welcoming, with a lobby bar off to one side, where guests can enjoy light fare. Directly ahead is a breakfast area, while the front desk is located to the right upon entering the lobby. A complimentary hot breakfast, featuring scrambled eggs, sausage, make-your-own waffles, along with fruit, yogurt, cereal and breads, is available daily with every stay.
Each guestroom is bright and welcoming, and each features a modern lounge chair, serving as both functional and comfortable to either work or relax in. The guestrooms also feature an ergonomic workstation, comfortable couch, refrigerator, coffeemaker and microwave.
Some adjoining rooms can be turned into family suotes with a king suite for mom and dad and two queen beds and a foldout couch for the kids. From the fourth floor looking north, one may enjoy expansive views of Mount Kearsarge as well as of bustling Cranmore. Rooms on the east side of the building afford views of the tubing hill and ski slopes. Views to the west are of the new North Conway Rec Path and a pickleball court.
Adorning the south interior wall of the pool room is a mural of Cranmore and local mountains created by Nicole Coppinger of Nicole Coppinger Design of Fryeburg, Maine.
Also on the main floor is a fitness room with state-of-the-art equipment and also a meeting room with windows to the east.
Richard Lafrance, owner of Lafrance Hospitality, shared that the meeting room is being named after U.S. Ski Hall of Fame member Carroll P. Reed, who founded the Eastern Slope Ski School in Jackson in December 1936 and later co-founded Carroll Reed's Ski Shops with wife, Kay in 1937.
He said the Reeds' daughter, Stefi Reed Hastings of Fryeburg, Maine, "has generously furnished some photos which we will use to decorate the meeting room." He added that he bought the Reeds' former home in Kearsarge and owned it for 10 years through the early 2000s.
"It is so wonderful to be part of the Cranmore Mountain history, as someone who has a long relationship with the mountain," said Lafrance, who owns 18 other hotel properties in New England, including the Residence Inn by Marriott in North Conway.
Cranmore President and General Manager Ben Wilcox shares Lafrance's excitement about the new hotel.
"It was sold out its first weekend, the start of February vacation week, which is great to see," he said. Meanwhile, he noted that construction continues on Cranmore's new Fairbank Lodge, which is to feature a main floor of base lodge facilities and upstairs condominiums and is targeted for a December 2023 opening.
