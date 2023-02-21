CONWAY — The new 88-room Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in North Conway, situated at the base of Cranmore Mountain Resort offers touches that visiting skiers are sure to appreciate, like an indoor swimming pool, outdoor hot tub, lobby bar, patio with firepits, storage lockers for ski equipment and direct access to the soon-to-open North Conway Recreation Path.

It also offers a daily shuttle on weekends and during vacation weeks to bring skiers over to the base of Cranmore and to the children's center, thus eliminating the need for lodging guests to have to drive their vehicles once they arrive for their stay at the hotel.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.