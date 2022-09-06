CONWAY — Mount Washington Valley Skating Club will be offering new sessions of Learn to Skate group lessons starting Sunday, Sept. 11, at Ham Ice Arena in Conway. Group lessons will be held from 4:30-5:20 p.m. on Sundays with options to sign up for competition and test preparation workshops from 5:20-6:30 p.m.
Club members can also sign up for practice ice time and private lesson times on Thursdays from 5-6 p.m.
Learn to Skate class lessons are available for children aged 5 and up and will include Basic 1 through Freeskate 6, Adult 1 through Adult 6 and beginner hockey. All beginner students will be required to wear a helmet or ice halo and have pre-registered and completed all paperwork before coming to class.
Learn to Skate lessons take place on Sundays in small groups and include 50 minutes of ice time (25 minutes of lessons plus 25 minutes of practice time).
Private lesson times are scheduled directly with instructors and held during Thursday practice ice time. Additional information, online registration and payment are available at mwvsc.org.
Thanks to donations and a grant from the Ham Charitable Foundation, a limited number of scholarships are available by emailing mwvscinfo@gmail.com.
The Mount Washington Valley Skating Club is a member of the US Figure Skating Association. Professional instructors teach children and adults of all abilities to skate for fun, competition and a lifetime of experiences within the skating community. Past student skaters have taken what they have learned onto local, regional, national and collegiate levels of skating competition.
