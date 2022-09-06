skating club

Mount Washington Valley Skating Club members during the Club’s 2022 Spring Exhibition. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — Mount Washington Valley Skating Club will be offering new sessions of Learn to Skate group lessons starting Sunday, Sept. 11, at Ham Ice Arena in Conway. Group lessons will be held from 4:30-5:20 p.m. on Sundays with options to sign up for competition and test preparation workshops from 5:20-6:30 p.m.

Club members can also sign up for practice ice time and private lesson times on Thursdays from 5-6 p.m.

