Since it opened on December 29, 1962, skiers have been enjoying King Pine Ski Area in Madison. (COURTESY KING PINE)

MADISON — King Pine Ski Area in East Madison is celebrating its 60th anniversary all season long, and as part of that observance, the ski area located on Route 153 will be holding a vintage ski day from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday.

Skiers are invited to show off their “hippest vintage ski clothing, classic gear, rad old-school day-glo one-piece or woolen ski pants” on Saturday.

