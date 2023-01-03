MADISON — King Pine Ski Area in East Madison is celebrating its 60th anniversary all season long, and as part of that observance, the ski area located on Route 153 will be holding a vintage ski day from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday.
Skiers are invited to show off their “hippest vintage ski clothing, classic gear, rad old-school day-glo one-piece or woolen ski pants” on Saturday.
According to King Pine Marketing Director Thomas Prindle, prizes will be awarded for best vintage looks with “his” and “her” categories.
Prizes for the best looks will be awarded at 5 p.m. at Trails End Tavern.
As part of the celebration, at 5:10 p.m., a talk and slideshow about King Pine’s ski history will be presented by award-winning writer/local ski historian Tom Eastman of The Conway Daily Sun.
A story on King Pine’s history is scheduled to run in an upcoming edition of the Sun.
To research his talk, Eastman has spoken with many longtime King Pine staffers. including former employees such as past ski school director Craig Niiler and longtime current instructor John Macdonald. Prindle, meanwhile, is furnishing vintage photos for the slide show.
A family resort founded by the late Milt Hoyt in 1962, King Pine continues to be owned and operated by the Hoyt family.
It features top-to-bottom, 100 percent reliable snowmaking, a great ski school, a fun learning area, a tubing park, night skiing, ice skating, cross country skiing and a cheery base lodge with entertainment at Trails End Tavern Saturdays for apres ski.
Add the Monday Pioneer Race Series, and you see why so many people love King Pine.
“We find that we get young families who learn how to ski here and then as skiers get older, we might lose them for a spell to larger areas — but then when they have children, we find they come back with their kids so they can learn on our friendly slopes,” said Prindle.
King Pine Ski Area has continued to invest in many “behind-the-scenes” capital maintenance projects for this 60th season. This includes improvements to snowmaking with a new waterline pipe to feed the Jack Pine trail; chairlift maintenance including painting of lift terminals and towers; and updating their rental equipment inventory.
Also as part of the 60th anniversary events, a popular $4 rollback ticket day was held Dec. 22.
For more information, go to kingpine.com or call (603) 367-8896.
