CONWAY — The Mt. Washington Valley Trails Association has announced that the Water Tower Trail, a singletrack mountain bike trail from Cranmore to Hurricane Mountain, has received a $4,300 REI Co-op donation as part of the REI Co-op Local Grant Program.
The funding will go toward the creation of the 2-mile trail, which the MWVTA Singletrack Committee is working on in collaboration with White Mountains NEMBA, RideNOCO, White Mountain Trail Collective and Cranmore Mountain Resort.
The Water Tower trail will connect the existing Hurricane Downhill Zone, and the Hurricane Mountain Road water tower parking area to the Cranmore Mountain Resort, the east side mountain bike network, and the northern terminus of the to-be-built North Conway Multi-Use Recreational and Alternative Transportation path. The project is designed to provide connectivity between two substantially used mountain bike networks and alleviate parking issues on Hurricane Mountain Road.
The trail will be built by professional trail builders Tyrol Trails (Chris Lewando) with the assistance of Tulip Trails (Corbett Tulip), which are currently working on the Cranmore Mountain Resort Bike Park.
The plan is to begin building the singletrack mountain bike trail on Aug 1 to be ready by spring of 2021.
As a member-owned co-op, REI invests in stewardship of the outdoor places its members know and love. REI actively works with non-profits across the country to steward and maintain local trails and public lands and connect people to the outdoors.
The mission of the Mt. Washington Valley Trails Association is to develop and steward a multi-use non-motorized off-road trail network within in the Mount Washington Valley, incorporating recreation paths and purpose built singletrack trails for a variety of user groups. The goal and dream of the of the association is to see a connected, comprehensive and sustainable trail network within the Mount Washington Valley, with the North Conway Recreation Path as the linking backbone, that provides residents and visitors alike opportunities for safe, family-oriented recreation and pathways for alternative non-motorized transportation and community access.
