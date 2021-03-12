BOULDER, Colo. — Pocket Outdoor Media recently announced a number of acquisitions, including Outside TV, that significantly expand the scope of its audience and range of services provided to customers and partners:
● Outside Integrated Media, the iconic producer of award-winning adventure content and home to Outside magazine, Outside Studios, and the travel business Outside GO.
● Outside TV, the foremost provider of outdoor lifestyle TV and video programming across cable, satellite and over-the-top networks.
● Gaia GPS, the leading mobile mapping and navigation application for backcountry adventurers and professionals.
● athleteReg, one of the world’s largest event registration platforms serving runners, triathletes, cyclists and skiers.
● Peloton magazine, a highly respected source of inspirational storytelling and photography about the sport of cycling.
White Mountains TV 16, the Mount Washington Valley’s visitors information and outside lifestyle TV channel, is part of the Outside Television network.
With respect to Outside TV, the closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval by the FCC of certain license transfer. The company expects the acquisition to close in the second quarter.
The company also announced that it has changed its name from Pocket Outdoor Media to Outside.
These acquisitions were made possible by the closing of a Series B financing from investment partners that include Sequoia Heritage, JAZZ Ventures, Zone 5 Ventures, and NEXT Ventures. The financing and acquisition transactions will enable the company to make significant investments in audience, technology, and product development. Cooley LLP and Progress Partners advised the company with respect to the transactions.
Said Michael Moritz, who will be joining the Outside board of directors: “We're investing in Outside because the management team has warmly embraced the future of information and entertainment on the internet. Just like Netflix and Amazon Prime, Outside will create and distribute distinctive content to a worldwide audience on any connected device."
The new additions join existing brands such as SKI, Yoga Journal, Women’s Running, Triathlete, Backpacker, Climbing, Clean Eating, VeloNews, Trail Runner, FinisherPix, Warren Miller Entertainment, among others.
“This is a transformational day for our company and our customers,” said Robin Thurston, CEO of the new Outside. “Everything we do is driven by a belief that a hike, run, ride, or yoga practice can change your life, and these new brands will help us fulfill our mission to build the world’s best consumer experience across a wide range of activities.”
“Like Robin, I’ve always believed in the power of great storytelling,” said Larry Burke, founder, Chairman, and Editor-in-Chief of Outside Integrated Media, which reaches 38 million people a month across all platforms. “When we published our first issue of Outside magazine in 1977, we helped give birth to what is now a $887 billion outdoor industry, and we’ve been pioneering the art of adventure ever since. Our stories have won awards in print, video, and film, and we’ve inspired millions of people to ‘live bravely.’ It’s everything I could’ve wanted to do with my life, and I’m delighted to find such a good home for Outside among POM’s outdoor brands.”
Burke, who won the Outdoor Industry Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019, is set to tackle his next project — a book about his life — while continuing to pursue his passion for living an active outside life.
The new businesses will continue operating out of their existing locations and will immediately begin working on a range of synergies that the company’s technology platform makes possible.
Most significantly, the acquisitions bring new benefits to the company’s Active Pass membership, a fast-growing, $99 per year offering that gives consumers access to hundreds of dollars in value in the form of premium digital content, print subscriptions, event entries and photography, books, gear discounts, a personalized feed, and interactive experiences with editors, pro athletes, coaches and other experts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.