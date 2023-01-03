CONWAY – The Bob Morrell Award named in honor of the late Story Land-Heritage New Hampshire owner Bob Morrell (1920-98) has been given out annually since 1998, when ski pioneers Kay Reed and Betty Whitney were honored.
Past recent recipients include 2020, Howie Wemyss upon his retirement as general manager of the Mt. Washington Auto Road; Mark Guerringue, publisher and co-founder of The Conway Daily Sun on the paper’s 30th anniversary in 2019; and Jen’s Friends cancer organization on its 20th anniversary in 2018.
Other winners have included WBNC-WMWV radio station owners Skip and Joan Sherman; George Epstein of the Echo Group; late Mountain Ear co-founder Steve Eastman; community benefactor Bob Murphy of the Ham Foundation; business leader Terry O’Brien of the Red Parka Pub; Janice Crawford, executive director of the MWV Chamber of Commerce; Dwight A. Smith and Russ Seybold of the Conway Scenic Railroad; the Sherman and Weston farming families; David Peterson and Peter Edwards of Zeb’s General Store; and Dot Seybold, then general manager of Settlers Green and president of the Vaughan Center for Community Service Inc. and now executive director of the Ham Foundation.
Other recipients through the years include the late Gibson Center for Senior Services founder Glenna Mori the Hoyt family of King Pine Ski Area/Purity Spring Resort; late Attitash president and ski industry icon Phil Gravink; Children Unlimited’s Jackie Sparks. Dr. Miles Waltz and community activist Gail Paine.
Members of the Morrell Committee are Cuddy, Gail Paine, Chuck Henderson and Tom Eastman.
Past winners of the Bruni Award have included John Bruni himself, who won the first award in 2016; Josh McAllister of HEB Engineers; Leslie M. Leonard of Cooper, Cargill, Chant PA; Barbara Reilly, co-founder of Legal Eagles PLC; Staci Colbath, managing partner of the Flatbread Company, North Conway; and Ailie Byers, vice chair of the Conway Planning Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.