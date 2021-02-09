CONWAY — In a Zoom meeting he held with Mount Washington Valley business leaders last Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-Manchester) said it is likely that the minimum wage portion of the $1.9 trillion relief package will be removed as congressional leaders try to work out a package that represents a compromise between the Democrats’ proposal and Republic senators’ $618 billion counteroffer.
“It (the minimum wage) hasn't gone up in well over 10 years now. And I think it's time to revisit the issue. But,” said Pappas, whose family runs the Puritan Backroom Restaurant in Manchester, “I think you're going to see more of a compromise on minimum wage as opposed to just seeing $15 be put in the relief package. From everyone I talked to, they don't see how that is going to be allowed under the rules of the reconciliation process by the Senate parliamentarians.”
Under those rules, only measures that have an impact on the budget can be passed. Congressional Democrats have moved to pass the $1.9 trillion stimulus package without Republican support using the reconciliation tactic.
Pappas made his remarks in response to a question from Greg Vander Veer, co-owner of the Christmas Loft in North Conway, who explained he supports the minimum wage increase but said business owners have to be able to plan for it.
As for help to municipal and state governments, an issue raised by Janice Crawford, executive director of the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce, Pappas said help will be forthcoming.
“We did get some good news yesterday," he said, "which is that FEMA will provide 100 percent reimbursement to counties, municipalities, school districts for PPP and COVID-related costs."
Crawford asked if there would be any help with building restroom facilities, which is something Conway is faced with to deal with an influx of visitors during the pandemic.
Pappas said he would see if any matching fund programs would be able to help in that regard.
In addition to Crawford and Vander Veer, those participating included Jac Cuddy, executive director of Mt. Washington Valley Economic Council; past MWV Chamber president Christopher Bellis, owner of the Cranmore Inn; Alec Tarberry, vice president of the Berry Co. of the Eastern Slope Inn; Kathy and Brian Ahearn, owners of Four Your Paws Only; Laura Cummings, owner of White Birch Books; Rob Nadler, co-owner of Ragged Mountain Equipment; and Scott Badger, co-owner of Lupine Pet.
Cuddy asked about local business owners and non-profits having to pay back their Main Street CARES Act assistance.
“The problem is it's based on revenue and not expenses, " Cuddy said, noting that of local businesses are still showing a big loss "so that money helped reduce the loss, but they are not looking at expenses but only at income."
Pappas replied: "We created some more flexibility with CARES Act funds in the last bill, including allowing them to be used, you know, further off into the calendar. So it'd be interesting to see how the state could potentially use those dollars over a longer period of time to help business and maybe create a softer landing for some of those businesses.
"So we can take a look into that and reach out to folks at the state level,” said Pappas.
Tarberry spoke about the lack of housekeeping help and the halt by the Trump administration of J-1 visas for foreign workers.
“We're intending to put together an effort to communicate what we have been hearing from New Hampshire businesses that are part of these programs,” said Pappas.
In answer to a question from Bellis, Pappas said the next round of stimulus is expected to pass Congress by mid-March.
“I just got approved for a PPP (Payroll Protection Program) loan yesterday, because I couldn't even apply until last week, because the banks didn't have the guidance from the SBA. I think there's there's timing issues now that are coming into play — that create problems,” said Bellis.
He also said government should be investing more in coronavirus testing in a resort community such as ours.
Pappas agreed, saying, “Clearly, you've seen a lag over the last many months ... And to the extent that can be made available to our business community, our local health-care providers, just about anyone across our community, it's going to be really helpful to slowing the spread of this" pandemic.
Brian Ahearn of Four Your Paws Only lobbied for more vaccinations for workers employed in the tourism industry who are out front, “dealing with the public every day.”
“Absolutely,” replied Pappas, adding, “I think that's got to be a priority ... The predictability that I think the administration is providing for states is improved. They now know the next three weeks what they can plan on receiving for doses. And as I said, it has increased somewhat, (but) it needs to go up a heck of a lot more.”
For more, go to pappas.house.gov.
