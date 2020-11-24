CONWAY — In advance of Small Business Saturday, which is coming up on Nov. 28, U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas held a virtual roundtable with Carroll County business owners Monday, asking questions and listening to the needs and concerns of the local Main Street economy.
The Manchester Democrat also shared some of his successes in Washington and expressed support for small business.
Participants included Greg Vander Veer, owner of Christmas Loft and Tricks or Treats in North Conway; Michele Snowdon, owner of Back Bay Clothing in Wolfeboro; Amanda Shackford, owner of Assets Jean Co. in North Conway; Laura Dennis, owner of Frontside Grind & Coffee Roasters and Poppy & Vale in North Conway; and Denise Roy-Palmer, executive director of WEDCO (Wentworth Economic Development Corp.) in Wolfeboro. Pappas' local liaison, Victoria Laracy, also took part.
Pappas opened by saying it has been an extraordinary eight months for the country and state. "We are on the doorstep of what for a lot of businesses is the most profitable time of year, all packed in a short period of time," said Pappas, who was recently re-elected to a second term in Congress.
“Our economy is driven by small businesses, it defines the character of our communities and the strength of our economy. Businesses are looking for new ways to serve existing customers and to find new ones,” stated Pappas.
Dennis was the first to comment and thanked all for the opportunity to speak. Owner of Front Side Grind and, with her sister, Poppy & Vale, a new gift shop in North Conway, Dennis made a strong request.
“I would love to use this platform to make a plea for my cafe. Out here we are in the trenches and faced with the unfortunate situation of having to choose between the safety of our customers and staying in business,” she said.
She said her customers are asking when she will put tables back inside the cafe but commented her staff isn’t in favor, and she doesn’t necessarily want to either. Yet, this summer, business was good.
“We had a fantastic summer. With the nice weather, people could sit outside. Now that we have to move back inside, I think that restaurants are really going to start hurting,” stated Dennis.
Pappas responded by saying her frustration is something they hear a lot.
“We must look at this as a public health crisis. For your business to be strong in the long term, we have to take steps in the short term. We have to keep the virus load as low as possible," he said.
"We are seeing alarming numbers not only in the country but in New Hampshire, too, and that’s going to complicate things,” said Pappas.
Dennis mentioned another concern, that restaurants have had to change their entire business model to takeout. This incurs more costs.
“Opening up a second round of Paycheck Protection Program help is long overdue," stated Pappas.
"A lot of businesses will need assistance to do this in an effective manner,” he added.
Dennis said she was thankful for the state-facilitated Main Street Relief Fund.
Greg Vander Veer, owner of Christmas Loft and Tricks or Treats in North Conway, the Christmas Loft in North Woodstock and christmasloft.com, said his online business has been doubling every year and he hopes it will become 50 percent of his business overall.
Vander Veer is on the board of the White Mountain Independents, a group of retailers who pool their resources to support local businesses.
Local support has been strong, he said.
“The support for small businesses was wonderful. We saw that during the shutdown, people were going out of their ways to support us — through social media and Facebook,” said Vander Veer.
He noted: “This idea of shopping small has two components — there are the locals shopping and then convincing tourists what makes this town special is the local shops.
“As a retailer in the 21st century, we have to be more and more online," Vander Veer added. "We serve our customers and find new ones around the country,” he said, adding that his biggest challenge is competing with companies that have billions behind them like Wayfair.
“Anything the state of New Hampshire can do to give grants to small businesses as they fight to gain traction online would be helpful,” he said.
Pappas asked how Christmas business has been so far, and Vander Veer replied, “Overall, business has been up this year. With 50 percent capacity, we are meeting our numbers. People are shopping early. Every weekend matters. I don’t know if we will get shut down again, but so far, so good.”
Amanda Shackford of Assets Jeans, North Conway, said: “We are going into our 13th year, and the company is basically all me. I started it when I was young and ambitious to sell products, but mainly it is a service by helping women with all shapes and body sizes.
"Going back to moving online, my online platform is only 1 or 2 percent (of total business). People want to come in and try something on knowing they have the security to touch and feel the product before making an investment,” said Shackford, adding the average sale is over $100. During a global pandemic, she noted, this price point can be challenging.
Shackford said summer sales are usually slow — they sell denim and warmer clothing. Sales from Aug. 1 to end of October have been pretty good tough, she said.
She is hearing this concern from customers, friends and family.
“I have seen a lot of customers, friends, family being concerned about what’s going to happen after Thanksgiving. ... I feel like there has been more fear in the last two weeks,” said Shackford.
She added: “I was hopeful that the ski season would kick off and it would be awesome. We still have no snow. Did I make a mistake when I invested in inventory, did I risk a lot? That’s kinda where we are at. I am open to opportunities for the future.”
Snowdon, owner of Back Bay Clothing in Wolfeboro, said sales were down in July and August, up in September and October by quite a bit, and so far November has been great.
Snowdon noticed that customers are shopping early because they know shipping has been delayed. And some mentioned that in the big box stores and outlets, the selection and sizes are just not there.
Pappas asked those who have employees what the challenges have been with schooling, child care and getting to work.
Dennis said: “One of the best things we have experienced in this valley is the amazing system they have here at Memorial Hospital for COVID-19 testing.
"I have had five employees who had to be tested. If you have any signs, a cold, you have to get tested," she said, explaining her policy.
"Usually within 24 hours, they have test results. That’s been really great."
Staffing has been a big issue for Vander Veer.
“We have a lot of older women who do seasonal work, and we lost them this year. They didn’t want to take the risk. ... We are surviving, but have been understaffed. I think that is the norm,” he said.
Pappas said he is working hard for the second round of PPP, along with additional small business support and encouraged anyone to reach out to his office.
Vander Veer asked if Pappas realistically felt any funding would happen before the new year.
Pappas replied: “I think it would be a missed opportunity if we do not see another round of PPP as soon as possible. It shouldn’t take until January to get the stars aligned to do what’s right for our economy and local business.”
