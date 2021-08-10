CONWAY — A non-profit organization says it can help those who haven't been able to get their stimulus checks or enhanced child tax credit.
According to its website, nhlegalaid.org, 603 Legal Aid is a private, non-profit law firm that provides free legal services to eligible, low-income people in New Hampshire.
Its attorneys and paralegals provide civil legal advice by phone on family issues, housing, welfare and benefits.
603 Legal Aid described the new 2021 tax credit this way:
• Benefits will total $3,600 per child age 6-7 or $3,000 per child aged 5 and under. You can get the full amount as a refund even if you don’t owe any tax. For 2020, the maximum credit was $2,000 per child and only $1,400 was refundable.
• The benefits are more timely; eligible people will get half of the credit this year in monthly installments. For most, the payments started last month, and they’ll receive $250 or $300 per child each month, depending on the child’s age, for the rest of the year. The other half of the credit will be available when they file their 2021 tax return.
• Many more will be eligible to receive the Child Tax Credit than in past years. For example, you can claim a 17-year-old dependent; before, 16 was the cutoff age. Also, there’s no minimum income requirement.
603 Legal Aid has been in existence since June 1 and is the result of a merger between the Pro Bono Referral Program and Legal Advice and Referral Center.
Legal Aid attorney Barbara Heggie said: "The IRS is horribly backed up because of the pandemic and is using ancient technology and by ancient I mean, they're using programming code that was developed in the 1960s."
Heggie said she can help people who make up to 250 percent of the federal poverty line. For a family of three, that would be $54,900.
The help 603 Legal Aid provides is all free of charge.
One of the apparent aims of the tax credit is to allow people to spend more and boost their local economy, Heggie said.
"I think that's one of the reasons the income ceiling is so high," she said. "You can still get the child tax credit even if you are making six figures."
But also, under the enhanced benefit, one does not need to have any income to receive the 2021 credit.
"I'm most worried about the people most in need are not getting these payments, simply because they don't think they're eligible," said Heggie.
Reader Lisa Menard said some parents will end up having to refund the government in cases where parents switch custody from 2020 to 2021.
"If one parent claimed the child in 2020, they will get this advanced payment. If the other parent claims them in 2021, then the parent that got the advanced payment has to pay all that money back," said Menard. "A lot of people don’t realize this, and they will owe money!"
Heggie added that heads of households with less than $50,000 in income don't have to pay the government back anything. Those who make more than $50,000 but less than $100,000 would have to pay some of the money back.
Issues regarding missed stimulus checks and child tax credits may be resolved by filing a 2020 tax return. People may do so even if they have no income.
You can file a tax return for free on the IRS website.
• If you have no earned income and just want to claim the advance CTC payments or a missing stimulus payment (or both), go to irs.gov/credits-deductions/child-tax-credit-non-filer-sign-up-tool.
• If you have some earned income and want to claim the Earned Income Tax Credit, as well as the CTC and/or any missing stimulus payments go to irs.gov/filing/free-file-do-your-federal-taxes-for-free.
If you want to opt out of the advance Child Tax Credit payments, you can do so here: irs.gov/credits-deductions/child-tax-credit-update-portal.
To apply for legal services, including help with IRS issues, call (603) 224-3333 or (800) 639-5290 between 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Mondays-Fridays or go to nhlegalaid.org.
