CONWAY — Local non-profit Mount Washington Eaters and Growers is gearing up to produce their annual Local Farm Guide. Each year, this directory helps MWV residents and visitors alike better understand where and how to access local foods.
MWVEG is an organization of farmers and food advocates who are working together on local food issues. Their mission is to strengthen the regional food system through communication, collaboration, and cooperation among our farms and our community members.
To advance this mission, they began producing the Local Farm Guide in 2018, as an offshoot of the Farms of Carroll County Booklet started years before by UNH Cooperative Extension and the Carroll County Farm Bureau. This guide is a comprehensive local foods tool for our region, and lists farms, farmers’ markets, Community Supported Agriculture programs, and Farm to Table restaurants. Armed with one of these guides, locals, visitors, and chefs all have access to information on where farms are, what they offer, and how to reach them.
MWVEG Board Member and Conservation Planner with the NH Association of Conservation Districts Jesse Wright notes, “We know that the first step in a consumer purchasing local food is knowing where to access it. True to our mission, we encourage collaborative marketing as the best way to address this issue. With many small farms working together to promote local agriculture, we multiply any one farm’s marketing budget by 50 and make a much bigger community impact, increasing the resiliency of our local food system by many fold.”
In 2020, MWVEG launched a new website that ranslates all of this information into a searchable web platform. Check it out at mwveg.com.
Eaters and growers of all kinds can join in this work. Farms can become members and be listed in the guide by going to mwveg.com/get-involved and submitting their information. Reach out to: emailmwveg@gmail.com for more information.
MWVEG’s work has been supported in part by membership contributions, a grant from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation’s Richard A. Ware Family Fund, and the USDA’s Rural Business Development Grant Program.
MWVEG is actively engaged in planning events and activities for the upcoming season. If you’re interested in helping to enhance the local food scene or for more information about their work, send them an email at emailmwveg@gmail.com. They look forward to working with community groups, individuals, and area businesses and restaurants in the future.
