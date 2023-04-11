By JAIMIE CRAWFORD, special to The Conway Daily Sun
BARTLETT — Community and business members are invited to join the chamber for this signature networking event.
Taking place April 18 at Attitash Mountain Resort’s Main Base Lodge, the event consists of information sessions, panel discussions, an exhibitor hall and After Hours. More detailed information and a schedule of events can be found at mwvexpo.com.
The informational sessions and panels discussion at the Business Forum and Expo are presented by experts in their field from around the state. At 10:30 a.m. The Small Business Development Center will be presented by business adviser Kyla Brustin, who will provide information about what the SBDC offers, how it works, and how it could help make your life as a business owner easier and more successful.
At 11:30 a.m., the Workforce Initiative will be presented by Carroll County Adult Education Executive Director Crystal Sawyer; Tri-County CAP Mobility Manager Scott Boisvert; and Gibson Center for Senior Services Executive Director Marianne Jackson. Sawyer will share Carroll County Adult Education programs at no cost for hospitality staff training. Boisvert will provide an update on the Subsidized Low-Income Vehicle Repair program designed to support the local workforce, and Jackson will take a look at a population re-entering the workforce and what that's done for the business community.
At 1 p.m., the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure panel will include experts and advocates in the field providing a better understanding of how the valley can be more prepared for this need as a tourist destination. Presenters include ReVision Energy Director of eMobility Solutions James Penfold; Gary LeMay, director of facilities/renewable energy Engineer with N.H. Electric Co-op; EV Project Manager-Electric Mobility Steve Conte of Eversource; and Jessyca Keeler, Executive Director of SkiNH.
At 2:30 p.m., Tyler Ray of Granite Outdoor Alliance will speak and then kick off the Impact of Outdoor Recreation in MWV panel that includes Janel Lawton, director of the N.H. Office of Outdoor Recreation Industry Development; Mardi Fuller, writer, speaker, and Outdoor Afro Volunteer; Alex Belenz, interdisciplinary planner with the SE Group; and James Innes, from the Saco Ranger District on the White Mountain National Forest.
The exhibitor hall located on the second floor of the Main Base Lodge will open at 4 p.m. and include a Chamber After Hours event hosted by Attitash Mountain Resort, with refreshments and a cash bar.
Current sponsors of the event include Attitash Mountain Resort, Chalmers Insurance and Patriot Insurance, Settlers Green, Memorial Hospital MaineHealth, Granite Outdoor Alliance, New Hampshire Electric Co-Op, Northway Bank, NH Business Review, Lakeside Security, OutFront Media, and Eversource. The Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce thanks each of its sponsors for its support in being able to provide this event to its membership.
The Business Forum and Expo offer direct lines of communication for community members and business owners looking to collaborate on the key topics being presented. Chamber Executive Director Michelle Cruz said: “We live in an area that so many are drawn to, whether to visit or relocate and call it home. The Business Forum and Expo bring together top-level speakers and resources to have these conversations and learn about what we can do together, as we are all impacted, directly and indirectly. We encourage our business and community members to take advantage of this day of networking, collaboration and creative thinking, and to find out about new resources available.”
The Business Forum & Expo is free to attend. For more information, go to mwvexpo.com. For questions, and to sign up for one of the information sessions, call Cruz at (603) 356-5701, Ext. 302, or email michelle@visitmwv.com.
Jaimie Crawford is the public relations director for the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce.
