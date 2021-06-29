CONWAY — The Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce resumed its popular Chamber After Hours, a monthly member gathering for socializing and networking on June 15 at Living Shores Aquarium in Glen.
Guests were invited to tour the aquarium and enjoy refreshments courtesy of Pasta Mia, the on-site restaurant operating year-round and open to the public.
The event, sponsored by Chalmers Insurance Group/Patriot Insurance, was the first After Hours in over a year and attracted a large group who were welcomed by Lauren Hawkins, director of marketing. Non-profit for the evening was Tin Mountain Conservation.
“It was wonderful to see our business friends in person after such a long time. We are thrilled with the attendance and happy that everyone had a chance to enjoy the aquarium,” said Michelle Cruz, the chamber's assistant director.
The next event is scheduled for July 20 from 5-7 pm at Ledge Brewing Company in Intervale.
If you are interested in hosting a future After Hours, or would like your non-profit represented, please call Lisa Eastman at (603) 356-5701, Ext. 300.
