CONWAY — The Conway Planning Board at their April 13 meeting conditionally approved a proposal by McDonald’s to redevelop the site, including the demolition of the PlayPlace on the building’s front.
The meeting had been continued from the board’s Feb. 9 meeting.
The approved plan is to remodel the interior and exterior of the building by demolishing the PlayPlace, constructing an addition to relocate the drive-thru cash window and reconfiguring the existing drive-thru to a dual order point layout with associated infrastructure at 1750 White Mountain Highway, North Conway.
The work is expected to begin in late August, according to Dan Allen of Bohler Engineering.
Board members at their last session with McDonald’s had asked Allen and Paul Mucci, architect with SkyBourne Technologies, to work on their plan for the building’s rooftop, asking for it to be more in line with the town’s requirement for New England-style architecture and pitched roofs.
They received some concessions in design of the building’s exterior appearance.
However, after a lengthy discussion, the board voted to back the request for a waiver from the pitched roof 4-3, with board chair Ben Colbath, vice chair Ailie Byers, selectmen’s representative John Colbath (sitting in for Steve Porter) and Mark Hounsell voting in the affirmative and Bill Barbin, Eliza Grant and Erik Corbett voting against.
McDonald’s USA had requested the waiver from providing a roof pitch of 3:12 percent or greater along all portions of the building but noted that based on feedback from Town Planner Jamel Torres, “elevations (have) been updated with the intent to provide New England Style Architecture.”
The revised plans include expanding the proposed stone veneer along the bottom half of the front and side of the building; adding colonial light fixtures; extending cornices to wrap around the building; reducing building height from 24 feet to 19.4 feet; and adding window mullions.
The standing seam metal roof remained as proposed.
In explaining why they could not make a pitched roof, Mucci said there were design space limitations and safety and efficiency concerns for workers needing to access the rooftop HVAC equipment.
“We took the comments the board made (at the Feb. 9 meeting) to our architects and McDonald’s architect,” said Mucci. “We show some sloped roof overhang about two-thirds of the way up. We understand the bylaws with respect to a sloped roof; we took all of that into consideration and they feel this is the best they could come up with.
"The changes were minimal — they are more decorative and hopefully keeping with a more rustic style,” he added.
Barbin led the effort during discussion to make the McDonald’s in North Conway be more distinctive, noting that North Conway is a major travel destination.
“I drove by the McDonald’s in Bridgton today, and they have a gabled rooftop and you cannot see the HVAC equipment,” said Barbin. “I’m not sure how they were able to manage that, and in Alton, they were able to manage a pitched roof 30 years ago, so it doesn’t seem to me to be an impossibility to have workers with a crawlspace and have a pitched roof. It’s why we have that requirement. There’s no hardship here — we work toward compliance.”
Ben Colbath said although it is not the pitched roof they would like to see, the building is being made to look more attractive.
“It leans a little more toward a New England feel with the extra details around the roof. (But) I do feel that without the parapets that we discussed at our last meeting, it falls far from the standard,” said Colbath.
“But,” he later added in the discussion, “at least it is more conforming, I think. It is architecturally more decorative, and it’s closer than what is there now. Overall, I feel it is a net gain for the town with this versus what is there now.”
Hounsell said he has long questioned what exactly “New England stye architecture is,” and said though he understood the spirit behind Barbin and Grant’s comments, he felt the new design is an improvement.
A veteran of the building trade, he said he understood why making it a pitched roof would not have been safe. “Having worked on roofs like that, especially in inclement weather, you don’t want to make it more dire for workers,” said Hounsell.
Sun archives show the 982-square-foot PlayPlace was an addition to McDonald’s that was built in 1996. Alliance Construction of Scarborough, Maine, did the construction. It had been approved by the Conway Planning Board in the fall of 1995.
