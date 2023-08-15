sunset beach

Sunset Beach in Eaton will be the site of the fun-filled evening planned for the Laura Foundation's dinner/auction on Thursday, Aug. 24, beginning at 6 p.m. (COURTESY PHOTO)

MADISON — The Laura Foundation for Autism and Epilepsy will be hosting a fun-filled evening at Sunset Beach on Purity Lake in Eaton on Thursday, Aug. 24, beginning at 6 p.m.

A cocktail hour with a silent auction kicks off the evening, followed by a sit-down dinner, music with Shark Martin and a live auction.

