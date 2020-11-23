BRIDGTON, Maine — A gift that can stir up nostalgia, and is collectible, rare and one-of-a-kind, can make holidays extra special for family and friends.
Martha Leighton, owner of Main Street Mercantile, is delighted to help shoppers who are treasure hunting for that perfect present.
For nearly three decades, Leighton had made a hobby of seeking vintage collectibles — refurbishing them and offering them to the public as an independent vendor at various antique stores.
After realizing her passion for period pieces was more than a hobby, Leighton and her husband decided to open their own antiques store.
Having a network of merchants has helped Leighton to grow her business to what it is today. There are currently eight vendors supplying her store, and all have their own unique display of one-of-a-kind retro or vintage items.
The merchandise at Main Street Mercantile ranges from chic furniture to refurbished sewing machines to dolls dressed in lace. There is also vintage household hardware, timeless jewelry and evocative ephemera.
Leighton says she is constantly being contacted by people holding auctions and estate sales, and she makes house calls two to three times a week, “which helps to keep the inventory fresh,” she explained.
Her ties to collectors with period pieces, along with the ability to purchase in bulk, allows her to keep her prices reasonable.
“We are like a family here. The vendors are all close and conscientious of the customers,” said Leighton. She says that “when people come into the shop we try to locate the item they are looking for.”
Many of her customers live locally, but many come back year after year to shop at Main Street Mercantile. “In the winter we get a lot of people who are up here checking on their camps or skiing,” she said.
When the pandemic hit, Leighton said, “We had to get really creative, and I stepped out of my comfort zone and started doing Facebook live sales, and curbside pickup, which has worked very, very well.”
Main Street Mercantile will continue to hold Facebook live sales, with the next one on Dec. 2 at 8 pm. Check out the sales and follow them on Facebook and Instagram @MainStreetMercantileBridgton.
The store is located at 158 Main St. in Bridgton. For more information, call (207) 647-8500.
