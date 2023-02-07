Vaughan Community Services Administrator Jennifer Perkins (center right) holds a check donation of $2,270 with Mt. Washington Valley Women's Hockey League organizer Betty LeGoff (center left) and other league players at the Ham Arena in Conway on Feb. 6. The league raised funds for the Vaughan through raffle proceeds from the Dave Dore Winter Classic hockey tournament they hosted earlier in the year. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — The Mt. Washington Valley Women's Hockey League presented Vaughan Community Services with a donation of $2,270 at the Ham Arena on Monday night.
The league raised the funds for the Vaughan through raffle proceeds from the annual Dave Dore Winter Classic women's hockey tournament they hosted at the beginning of January.
The three-day hockey tournament, which has been running for 17 years, brought together 16 teams from around New England to compete in four skill-based divisions.
Each of the teams contributed a raffle basket, which included items like hockey gear, gift cards, beauty products and lottery tickets, and some locals also donated raffle items such a hockey sticks, lift tickets to Cranmore Mountain Resort and Bretton Woods, and a guided hiking outing with a certified Maine Guide.
Last year, the event raised $1,155 for Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation, and this year's proceeds will go toward the food pantry, a child-care learning center and other services offered by Vaughan Community Services, which is based in North Conway.
Vaughan Community Services Food Pantry Administrator Jennifer Perkins accepted the check on behalf on the non-profit, and she expressed her appreciation for the donation.
"It's nice that people like (the league) think about food pantries, and that they're coming together to have a fun time and also serving the community," Perkins said in a phone interview Tuesday.
She noted that food is hard to come by now for many families, and this money will help alleviate the burdens of driving down to pick up food pantry items from a Manchester food bank as well as purchasing food for the pantry at local grocery stores.
Players in the local women's hockey league also brought food donations to give to the Vaughan along with the check on Monday, including dozens of boxes of mac and cheese and eight bags full of canned goods. Perkins estimated that the donations added up to around 120 pounds of food.
The Mount Washington Valley Women’s Hockey Association is a non-profit league catering to women of all skill levels, seeking to create a welcoming space for women to learn the sport of hockey, build community and safely compete in an open and supportive environment. The league recently expanded to five teams which play weekly games on Monday nights during the fall and winter months.
