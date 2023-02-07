02-06-23 MWV Women's Hockey Vaughan Check

Vaughan Community Services Administrator Jennifer Perkins (center right) holds a check donation of $2,270 with Mt. Washington Valley Women's Hockey League organizer Betty LeGoff (center left) and other league players at the Ham Arena in Conway on Feb. 6. The league raised funds for the Vaughan through raffle proceeds from the Dave Dore Winter Classic hockey tournament they hosted earlier in the year. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Mt. Washington Valley Women's Hockey League presented Vaughan Community Services with a donation of $2,270 at the Ham Arena on Monday night.

The league raised the funds for the Vaughan through raffle proceeds from the annual Dave Dore Winter Classic women's hockey tournament they hosted at the beginning of January.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.