CONWAY — When you're shopping in and around North Conway Village on the day after Thanksgiving, keep an eye out for the blue flags and plaid scarves at the shops as The White Mountain Independents will again be celebrating Plaid Friday, reminding you to "shop local."
The White Mountain Independents represent a thriving community of over 20 independent retail businesses in the Mount Washington Valley communities of North Conway, Intervale and Jackson.
Blue flags featuring a White Mountain Independents "Shop Local" logo are flown at all member shops. In addition, on this special day, wear plaid in order to get special discounts and to contribute to the festive air of the day.
Plaid Friday is a nationwide promotion that celebrates the diversity and creativity of local and independent businesses. It’s a fun and enjoyable alternative to the big box store "Black Friday" consumer frenzy. Also, it’s a way to show your support for the local economy.
Started in 2009 by Kerri Johnson, who owned a small art gallery in Oakland, Calif., who has said the "plaid" refers to "the individual threads of small businesses together weaving a strong fabric of diversity and creativity," Plaid Friday dovetails with the more corporate Black Friday and leads into the American Express-sponsored Small Business Saturday campaign to support local small businesses on Nov. 27.
Rather than rushing out by dawn's early light to get the best deals before limited items are gone, Plaid Friday shoppers are encouraged to sleep in, enjoy a cup of coffee and then visit small local shops to find daylong discounts on unique items.
"You don't need to be here at 7 in the morning to get a deal," said Laura Cummings, owner of White Birch Books located at 2568 White Mountain Highway at the south end of North Conway Village and who is offering 10 percent off on all books for those who wear plaid on Friday.
At the time Plaid Friday was conceived, there was a growing movement to boycott all shopping on “Black Friday.” Many people avoided the craziness of that day, and most small businesses didn’t even open.
“The thought was to turn this crazy day into something relaxing and enjoyable, giving people an alternative to shopping at the malls at 3 a.m.,” said Susan Logan, marketing manager for the White Mountain Independents.
“The idea was to get up late, grab a coffee, and explore the neighborhood, discovering small businesses and shopping local,” Logan said, “which turned out to be a win-win for everyone.”
Cummings said: "Shopping is supposed to be fun, you're supposed to enjoy it. I like to go see Amber (Dalton) at Spruce Hurricane. I like to stop in at The Bavarian Chocolate House and watch them make chocolate. I like to go up to Ragged Mountain and see Cort (Hansen, owner). And it matters to me where my money goes. I like to see it staying in my community."
North Conway Village participants also include Designed Gardens Studio, White Mountain Winery, Soyfire Candle Bath & Body, The Penguin Gallery. The Rugged Mill and It’s My Girlfriend’s Consignment Boutique.
Shoppers are also encouraged to check of plaid specials outside the village proper at The Local Grocer, The Christmas Loft and Four Your Paws Only in North Conway; Flossie’s General Store and Ravenwood Currio Shop in Jackson; and Valley Artisans and Vintage Market in Conway. Even if you've never visited them before, you're sure to find something unique and delightful.
It was Cummings who brought Plaid Friday to the Mount Washington Valley in 2013, when the American Independent Booksellers Association picked up Johnson's idea and ran with it.
"We started wearing plaid and having a lot of fun," said Cummings. "Then we started pulling the White Mountain Independents into it."
Now, most, if not all, of the 21 members of the White Mountain Independents do something to celebrate the day.
True to their independent natures, each shop will have a slightly different twist on the theme, but most will be giving away Ragged Mountain plaid scarves (while they last) either for free or when shoppers buy items in their stores.
Logan also noted the plaid is also a nod to hipster culture; originally, plaid wasn’t cool or hip, but kitschy and fun. It was found mostly at thrift stores, vintage shops and in people's grandparents’ closets.
People enjoyed dressing up on Plaid Friday and feeling like they were participating in something good, she said.
For more information about Plaid Friday and the White Mountain Independents, go to whitemountainindependents.com or call (603) 307-1035.
Then poke around in your closet and see if you can find some plaid and go looking for those blue flags.
