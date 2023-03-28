Developer Ashok Patel of Jamsan Management bought the Yankee Clipper Motor Inn in 2022 for $3.5 million. He wants to upgrade the front lodge and demolish this back building and replace it with new residential and commercial units. (TOM EASTMAN PHOTO)
Developer Ashok Patel of Jamsan Management of Lexington, Mass., wants to redevelop the Yankee Clipper Motor Inn property with a new three-story, 97-room hotel with eight residential units. (SCREEN SHOT)
The former Blueberry Muffin and Yankee Clipper Motor Inn in North Conway, as seen March 19. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Ashok Patel wants to be able to renovate and reconfigure the Yankee Clipper before the town hotel moratorium. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — Although members of the Conway Planning Board and selectmen say they have heard mostly favorable comments about the proposed one-year moratorium on hotels and commercial buildings greater than 50,000 square feet that will be acted on by voters April 11, at least one hotel developer has major problems with it.
Also to be voted on is a petitioned zoning article calling for a 10-foot decrease in allowed structure height in the Highway Commercial Zoning District, going from 45 feet to 35 feet in that zone. Both articles are unanimously backed by the planning board.
According to Ashok Patel of Jamsan Management, both measures would affect his company’s plans to redevelop the Yankee Clipper Motor Inn, which his company purchased in February 2022 for about $3.5 million.
The sale included the Yankee Clipper’s main hotel, the Blueberry Muffin restaurant, two back hotel buildings and about 5 acres of land.
Patel said he was ready to begin concurrent full site-plan and 12-unit subdivision review but was advised by Town Planner Jamel Torres to ask for a continuance to the planning board’s April 27 meeting. Torres at the March 23 meeting said the applicant had requested the continuance and it was unanimously granted.
The project consists of demolishing the two buildings at the back of the Yankee Clipper Motor Inn lot to make way for a new 20,715 square-foot (footprint), three-story, 97-room hotel with eight residential units. The new development would also include a renovation of the Yankee Clipper Motor Inn.
Key to his proposal is a provision for employee housing.
Town attorney Jason Dennis of Hastings Law Office of Fryeburg, Maine, said central to continuing that review to April 27 was a N.H. state statute that is designed to head off a “run on the planning board” by applicants who want to avoid being shut out by a pending moratorium.
“According to state law, RSA 676: 12, the building inspector shall not issue building permits 120 days prior to the annual or special town or village district meeting. The planning board held its hearing on the moratorium Jan. 26,” said Dennis.
Patel — whose company developed the four-story, 80-room Home2Suites in North Conway — also purchased the 136-room Fox Ridge Resort in North Conway. In addition, he is also involved with the ongoing redevelopment of the former Junge’s Motel property on White Mountain Highway to make way for a planned 114-room Cambria brand hotel, plus restaurant and bank buildings.
Jamsan Management Co. of Lexington, Mass., owns and manages 80 properties in New England, mostly in Massachusetts.
Patel says he wants to work with the town and not be confrontational.
His proposed design is for a hotel building that would standabout 53 feet and three stories, “very similar to the Cambria hotel” going up at the former Junge’s property on Route 16, which he said was situated at the lower part of the lot with parking in front so as not to obstruct views.
He believes the town ought to offer incentives to developers in terms of allowing greater density and building height and footprint size in exchange for providing housing on their sites.
Although members of the planning board said they have received support for a moratorium, Patel questioned whether voters have been adequately informed about a motatorium’s effect on taxes and the valley’s reputation as a destination resort area.
Planning board chair Ben Colbath countered that the moratorium is only for a year though it could be extended by another town vote.
“Other towns go about things like this by having an open forum. Invite the developers to the conversation,” said Patel, adding, “If Conway is going to restrict commercial development in the commercial corridor of Route 16, where else can one build commercial? Certainly, you can’t do commercial development in residential zones.”
He further questioned how many square feet of residential inventory currently in the Conway area is listed as short term rental that is taking away from housing inventory.
“Hotels are not the reason for shortage in housing units — the reasons are short-term rentals; people moving to the area during COVID-19 and construction activity and new projects halted slowed down during the first 18 months of the COVID pandemic. All of this combined is hurting the current housing inventory,” said Patel.
Colbath said he invited local contractors to the board’s Jan. 26 hearing on the moratorium and none came. Patel said not a single existing hotel owner or viable commercial land owner was invited to participate.
At their March 21 meeting, selectmen David Weathers, Mary Carey Seavey, Carl Thibodeau, John Colbath and Steve Porter all said they had heard little to nothing against the proposal, and have heard support from townspeople but not necessarily the business community.
Thibodeau and Weathers said the one-year moratorium will not have much of an impact given how busy contractors are right now.
“I haven’t had a whole lot of feedback,” said Thibodeau, who runs a tool parts store. “As for hotels and commercial development, I personally think that we should have a moratorium for one year. So we’ve got to update the master plan and get it all sorted out and pick out the kind of direction that we’re going to take.”
