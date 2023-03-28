CONWAY — Although members of the Conway Planning Board and selectmen say they have heard mostly favorable comments about the proposed one-year moratorium on hotels and commercial buildings greater than 50,000 square feet that will be acted on by voters April 11, at least one hotel developer has major problems with it.

Also to be voted on is a petitioned zoning article calling for a 10-foot decrease in allowed structure height in the Highway Commercial Zoning District, going from 45 feet to 35 feet in that zone. Both articles are unanimously backed by the planning board.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.