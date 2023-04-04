The temporary pillars at the Conway Public Library stand where the old columns were hit by a pickup in March, as seen at the library in June of 2022. Draft construction drawings for the repair of the library façade are on display at the library. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — The Conway Public Library Board of Trustees report that the architecture firm Barba + Wheelock have completed draft construction drawings for the repair of the library façade that was damaged in a fatal crash in the early morning hours of April 1, 2022. This is the first step in the final stage of the repair process. These drawings are available for review by the public at the library.
In the coming weeks BW and the Building Committee, comprised of Earl Sires, Rob Adair, Gary MacDonald, Conway Public Library Chair Julie Laracy and Library Director David Smolen, will work to complete a number of tasks in preparation for the release of the Request for Qualifications document.
The building committee will review the drawings and offer feedback to BW as necessary. BW will then transmit the proposed specifications to Conway Public Library for review and the building committee will offer feedback. BW will then finalize the drawings and specifications for contractor selection. The goal is to have this process completed by May 26.
A timeline for completing the repairs is currently unavailable but once the RFQ process is complete and vendors are selected, the library staff and board will be able to start identifying the timeframe to complete the project.
Laracy said, “We are very happy to have draft drawings now complete and we look forward to the process of finalizing them. We continue to make steady progress towards the goal of repairing our beloved building. As we approach the one-year anniversary of this tragic incident, I would like to extend on behalf of the entire Conway Public Library community our most heartfelt condolences to the Barron family for their loss.”
Founded in 1900, the mission of the Conway Public Library is to equip every community member in their pursuit of knowledge through collections, programs, and services, fostering life-long learning, community engagement, and a vibrant cultural life in the Valley. The address of the Library is 15 Greenwood Ave. in Conway Village. Library hours are Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
