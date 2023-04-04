06-30-22 Library Damage just building horizontal

The temporary pillars at the Conway Public Library stand where the old columns were hit by a pickup in March, as seen at the library in June of 2022. Draft construction drawings for the repair of the library façade are on display at the library. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Conway Public Library Board of Trustees report that the architecture firm Barba + Wheelock have completed draft construction drawings for the repair of the library façade that was damaged in a fatal crash in the early morning hours of April 1, 2022. This is the first step in the final stage of the repair process. These drawings are available for review by the public at the library.

In the coming weeks BW and the Building Committee, comprised of Earl Sires, Rob Adair, Gary MacDonald, Conway Public Library Chair Julie Laracy and Library Director David Smolen, will work to complete a number of tasks in preparation for the release of the Request for Qualifications document.

