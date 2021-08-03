WOLFEBORO — Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, Professional Association, a leading CPA firm with offices throughout New Hampshire, has announced the promotion of Certified Public Accountant Tavia Cederberg to principal with the firm.
Cederberg joined the firm in 1995, working out of the Wolfeboro office, where she oversees work in the areas of tax, audit, compilations and reviews.
With an accounting career spanning three decades, she has extensive experience working with closely held construction companies, including general contractors and sub-contractors. She works with businesses in other industries as well, and assists countless individuals with tax planning, preparation and compliance.
“The greatest joy in my career is consulting, teaching and empowering both clients and the professional staff I have the honor of working with,” said Cederberg.
Cederberg is an Advanced Intuit Quickbooks ProAdvisor (Desktop and Online), sharing her proficiency and expertise with clients, as well as her fellow colleagues. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the New Hampshire Society of Certified Public Accountants.
Cederberg graduated from Plymouth State University. Born and raised in Meredith, she now makes Center Sandwich her home with her husband of 30 years. Outside of the office, Cederberg enjoys paddle boarding, beach walks, photography, art, helping the elderly, cooking and spending time with her husband.
“Congratulations to Tavia on this outstanding achievement,” said Managing Partner Evan Stowell. “Her knowledge and experience make her a tremendous leader and resource to both clients, as well as the many younger professionals she has mentored. We are thrilled to recognize her many accomplishments.”
The Certified Public Accounting firm of Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, PA has been serving clients since 1973. They have steadily grown into a multi-partner firm with offices throughout the state, offering consistent coverage and access to clients.
With extensive resources, industry experience and a commitment to excellence, Leone, McDonnell & Roberts, PA delivers personalized financial, accounting and tax solutions to clients throughout New England and across the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.