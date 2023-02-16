Several Kiwanis members (from left, chair Chris Booras, Clark Mitchell and Charlie Zaccaria) are shown working on their upcoming 2023-24 Passport to Entertainment Coupon Book at Lobster Trap Restaurant on Feb. 1. (CHARLIE MALLAR PHOTO)
CONWAY — The Kiwanis Club of Mount Washington Valley has begun work on its 2023-24 Passport to Entertainment coupon book.
This coupon book provides a convenient way for local businesses and community members to support Kiwanis efforts to improve the lives of children and others in the Mt. Washington Valley. Over one hundred local businesses are expected to contribute coupons and ads to support this effort, and hundreds of community members will make donations to receive a copy.
The Passport to Entertainment coupons have been a mainstay of MWV Kiwanis fundraising for three decades. The book has been published annually since 1992, except for one year’s interruption due to COVID-19.
In the early years, the coupons were mostly for local restaurants but they have grown to include golf courses, retail businesses, ski resorts, and other local attractions and activities, in addition to restaurants, and in recent years some ad pages have been added.
While the current Passport Book (2022-23) is valid until the end of May, it is time to begin working on next year’s book, and this year’s committee held their initial meeting on Feb. 1 the Lobster Trap Restaurant.
This year’s committee is chaired by Chris Booras, and includes Charlie Zaccaria, Chris Gillette, Clark Mitchell, Deborah Eskedahl, Norm Gamache, Tim George and Charlie Mallar.
At this initial meeting, they set up a timeline, divvied up last year’s coupons and ads for renewal contact, and discussed printing options for Minuteman Press.
Committee members will be busy over the next month renewing coupons and ads from last year’s participants and contacting potential new businesses. Businesses that were not in last year’s book but have an interest in being in this year’s book can also contact any of the committee members to explore the options.
This is MWV Kiwanis' biggest fundraiser of the year, and the money earned goes back into the community to help children.
The proceeds from the sales of these books help MWV Kiwanis support its sponsored youth programs (Kiwanis K-Kids, Kiwanis Builders Clubs, and Kennett High School Key Club); provide local scholarships and camperships; and support other community non-profits such as Jen’s Friends, MWV Kiwanis Children’s Dental Program, Eastern Slope Ski Club, Starting Point, Shooting Star Fund, Children Unlimited, Youth Sports Leagues, Literacy Programs, North Conway Community Center, Conway Parks & Recreation Department, Kennett Robotics, Bike Safety and End 68 Hours of Hunger (totaling nearly 50 child-related programs in the valley).
For more information, email chrisbooras@icloud.com or leave a message on Facebook at "MWV Kiwanis Passport to Entertainment Coupon Book."
