Several Kiwanis members (from left, chair Chris Booras, Clark Mitchell and Charlie Zaccaria) are shown working on their upcoming 2023-24 Passport to Entertainment Coupon Book at Lobster Trap Restaurant on Feb. 1. (CHARLIE MALLAR PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Kiwanis Club of Mount Washington Valley has begun work on its 2023-24 Passport to Entertainment coupon book.

This coupon book provides a convenient way for local businesses and community members to support Kiwanis efforts to improve the lives of children and others in the Mt. Washington Valley. Over one hundred local businesses are expected to contribute coupons and ads to support this effort, and hundreds of community members will make donations to receive a copy.

