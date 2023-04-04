CONWAY — The Kismet Rock Foundation has received funding from USA Climbing Transformation Grant in their inaugural grant cycle.
Funding will support the 2023 summer program that will run from late June through early August.
The grant was awarded to five organizations whose mission includes making the transformative power of climbing more accessible and inclusive.
Kismet received $7,500 that will go directly towards scholarships for students participating in the 2023 program season.
Kismet is now heading into its 24th season providing a four-year program to youth experiencing inequities in their community.
“We are so thankful for this support that allows us to continue critical work providing this unique experiential opportunity to our students through a climbing curriculum,” said Program Manager Ara Morton.
“This allows us to provide the students an opportunity that they may otherwise never experience,” he said.
Kismet accepts students from a broad range of geographic, ethnic, and racial backgrounds. Students have an extraordinary opportunity to develop friendships with and learn from, children whose experience is very different from their own.
Kismet students regularly express an increased appreciation for their surrounding environment and engagement with outdoor activities.
Kismet currently serves teenagers from Manchester, Berlin, Gorham and Bartlett; plus Fryeburg and Portland, Maine; and Boston.
To learn more and support Kismet Rock Foundation, go to kismetrockfoundation.org.
Founded in 2000 by Mike Jewell, Kismet Rock Foundation nourishes the physical, intellectual, and emotional development of underserved rural and urban children throughout New England before they enter their formative teen years.
Its success in redirecting the path and supporting the potential of children is accomplished by providing a comprehensive education in technical rock climbing within the context of a stable and loving family-like atmosphere.
