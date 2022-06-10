EFFINGHAM — A Carroll County Superior Court judge has ruled in favor of the town zoning board of adjustment and against two environmental groups seeking to reverse the ZBA's OK for a gas station to be constructed over the Ossipee aquifer.
The case is Green Mountain Conservation Group Ossipee Lake Alliance, William Bartoswicz and Tammy McPherson v. Town of Effingham and Effingham Board of Adjustment. Bartoswicz and McPherson are abutters.
On Aug. 4, the Effingham ZBA voted 4-1 to give Meena LLC a variance to allow Meena to have a gas station at the former Boyle’s Market property at 41 Route 25 in Effingham.
The property is just south of Leavitt Bay and southeast of Ossipee Lake.
According to opencorporates.com, Meena LLC was registered in 2016 as a domestic limited liability company type with the address 428 White Mountain Highway, Conway. There is one officer in this business, Pankaj Garg.
On Sept. 1, the groups asked the ZBA filed for a motion for a rehearing; however, the ZBA denied their request on Sept. 28, so they sued. A hearing on the lawsuit was held over Webex on Feb. 11.
The environmental groups and abutters, Bartoswicz and McPherson, are challenging the variance. They argue that gas stations aren’t allowed in the town’s groundwater protection district.
The property has been used as a gas station for decades and the tanks were removed in 2015 by the previous owner. An Attorney for the proposed gas station's owner agued that new technology made the the ban on gas stations unnecessary and the ZBA's attorney told the Judge the ZBA did its job well.
Judge Amy Ignatius issued her order June 2. She affirmed the ZBA's decision to grant the variance which essentially gives the win to the town and the gas station.
Ignatius said there were five factors for the ZBA had to consider for granting the variance. The first, is the variance can be contrary to the public interest. The second is the spirit of the ordinance is observed. The third is substantial justice will be done. The fourth is the surrounding property values won't be diminished and literal enforcement of the ordinance will create a hardship.
"The improvements in safety technology and spill prevention, in the ZBA's view, constituted a changed circumstance that justified a variance," said Ignatius. "The ZBA concluded that, with the new technology and extra spill prevention plan, the risk of a spill was remote, the benefits to the Town for a functioning gas station were great, and limiting the Property to a convenience store only when a gas station had previously been authorized was not reasonable. The court finds the decision was not illegal and the evidence reasonably supports the ZBA's findings."
Meena is to go before the planning board for a continued hearing on its site plan July 7.
Mark McConkey, environmental and land use consultant working for Meena, who also happens to be a Republican state representative from Freedom was pleased with the outcome.
"The Superior Court Decision was welcomed," said McConkey. "We are moving on to our July hearing with the planning board, as scheduled."
Green Mountain Conservation Group Executive Director Matt Howe gave the Sun the following statement on Friday.
“While we respect the basis for the Court’s ruling, Green Mountain Conservation Group and Ossipee Lake Alliance are unwavering in our stance that a gas station should never again operate at the former Boyle’s Market in Effingham,” said Howe.
“The court’s decision does not change the fact that a gas station is a prohibited use at that location based upon the groundwater protection ordinance approved by Effingham voters in 2011. It also does not change the fact that Meena LLC installed gasoline storage tanks at the site prior to receiving the proper permits. GMCG, Ossipee Lake Alliance and concerned abutters and citizens will continue to make the case to the Effingham Planning Board that they must deny this application in order to protect human health and safeguard the sole drinking water supply for the people who live here.”
