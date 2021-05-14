CONWAY — Jen's Friends Cancer Foundation was presented with a check for $20,733 from Subaru of America Inc. and Profile Subaru from their 2020-21 Share the Love Event, held November through March.
Dale Petell, general manager of Profile Subaru, said: “The Profile Subaru family is so proud to be able to help a local organization like Jen’s Friends. It’s part of our DNA to give back to the local community that has done so much to support us through the years.
"With 100 percent of the funds donated going directly to the cause and staying local, we can’t think of a better recipient," he said.
"We would also like to recognize the board of directors for Jen’s Friends. They selflessly pour time and energy into the organization making it what it is today. Our fundraising efforts pale in comparison to what they give day in and day out,” Petell said.
In a year with so many challenges, the Jen’s Friends board was astounded by the record-breaking results from this year’s Share The Love Event.
Jen’s Friends President Erik Chandler said: “All at Profile Subaru continue to amaze Jens Friends. Thank you to the Petells, the salespeople and the folks who bought a Subaru and chose Jens Friends as their charity of choice. Jen's Friends is honored to Share The Love with those that we help!”
Over the past eight years, Subaru of America and Profile Subaru have donated over $114 to Jen's Friends from their Share the Love Event.
For more information about Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation, go to jensfriends.org or call (603) 356.-5083.
