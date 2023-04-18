CONWAY — Settlers Green of North Conway Conway notes that J.Crew Factory Store is expanding to a new site and adding Crewcuts for Children, with a grand reopening celebration set for April 20-23.
The reopening is to include a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. April 20 and refreshments and an in-store $500 raffle to win a Crewcuts wardrobe.
“Settlers Green is celebrating its 35th anniversary in 2023 and J.Crew is an original store. In celebration of 35 years and the relocation and expansion of J.Crew, J.Crew Factory Store and Settlers Green have teamed up to give away a Crewcuts wardrobe to one lucky family,” said Settlers Green marketing and events director Laura Lemieux.
Customers will have the opportunity to get 50 percent off storewide throughout the grand reopening.
The raffle will be limited to one entry per family. Must be 18 plus to win. The raffle will be open from 10 a.m. April 20 through 6 p.m. April 23. A winner will be drawn by or before April 26 and will be contacted by phone and email. Enter at the J.Crew store.
Settlers Green notes that J.Crew at Suite C18 will be closed from April 9-19 while the transition to Suite A20 takes place, notes Lemieux.
“We’re very excited that the move will create an additional 2,225 square feet of retail space to accommodate their popular CrewCuts kids collection. We are happy to see the addition of CrewCuts as it will add some children’s clothing to our offerings,” said Lemieux.
Old Navy last month moved from J20 to H20 – a bigger location with an additional 4,000 square feet of retail space.
“Since 1988, North Conway has been a destination to tax-free shop, and it remains our core,” said Lemieux. “That is why we’re so thrilled to have brands like Old Navy, J.Crew and even Under Armour grow with us in this special time.”
Under Armour nearly doubled its square footage when it opened a state-of-the-art concept store in July 2022.
Lemieux said a few more exciting changes are in store for Settlers Green.
"We will be announcing the opening of Merrell next to Old Navy and Swix next to Lindt Chocolate as well as a pop-up clearance store for summer for Columbia," said Lemieux.
Settlers’ Green opened in the fall of 1987. It expanded in 2000, adding more buildings. Settlers Green Streetside, Phase I, was added in 2017, and Phase II is set to open, with the addition of Market Basket, in June.
The new grocery store broke ground in March 2022.
For further information about the 35th anniversary of Settlers Green or the relocation of J.Crew, call (603) 356-7031 or visit settlersgreen.com.
