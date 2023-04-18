CONWAY — Settlers Green of North Conway Conway notes that J.Crew Factory Store is expanding to a new site and adding Crewcuts for Children, with a grand reopening celebration set for April 20-23.

The reopening is to include a ribbon-cutting ceremony at  10 a.m. April 20 and refreshments and an in-store $500 raffle to win a Crewcuts wardrobe.

