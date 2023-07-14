This is an edited version of Conway Daily Sun's publisher Mark Guerringue interviewing Mount Washington Valley Economic Council Executive Director Jac Cuddy. For the full interview go to the Sun's website.
SUN: Hi Jac, We're going to talk about a couple things: education and the charter commission. But let’s recap the situation with the (Northeast Woodland) charter school. These are my words, but basically you guys didn't really want the school at the Tech Village anymore. The school got bigger than you thought. There are lines of traffic (parents letting off kids). But you've now accepted the school.
JAC: I would say we had a mutual respect for each other. And I’ve had a long relationship with Jessie Badger from years ago.
SUN: He's the head of the charter school.
JAC: Well, he's the one basically who was the one of the initiators of putting the school together and getting it going.
We have a good relationship. And we have good, honest conversations with each other, which is really important. You know, my point of view is I am always protecting the businesses that are in place and making sure that they're taken care of, and this charter school wants to make sure that their programs are taken care of. So we're having good conversations.
SUN: So what happens now? People can debate how successful the Economic Council has been over the years. You have the loan program and the SCORE program. You haven't been as successful bringing in new high tech companies. Is that true?
JAC: It's a change in environment. When we first started doing the feasibility study for the Economic Council, I was working at the bank at the time. And I was doing mortgages for these tech writers that were moving in from Boston or New York, and living up here, and going to office meetings in Boston, or New York, on a monthly basis, or whatever. And they were here. And the purpose of them being here was they enjoyed the great outdoors up here in our environment.
That was part of what the feasibility study indicated for us. And along with the fact that we had fiberoptic coming, connectivity being necessary in a rural area.
SUN: But we have better connectivity now.
JAC: But lots of things are happening. If you talk to his people in Boston, or wherever, there’s a lot of vacant office space. Technology has allowed employees flexibility to work in their homes. When we talk to people in the state or even in Canada, they're looking for space that is already built, they don't want to lease space, they don't want to build. That’s the direction.
SUN: What about the argument that the school itself is economic development? Attracting teachers and young parents to the area.
JAC: What I consider economic development at this point, for example, is the Outdoor Alliance, expanding recreational sports. For me, that is economic development that's tied to our area, which can actually bring entrepreneurs to start programs or businesses that are going to attract or be able to create new outdoor types of equipment or whatever. And so that's economic value.
SUN: Now what happens? If people aren't coming to build new buildings, because of all the reasons you said, what's gonna happen to the Tech Village in a few years. I heard that the school wants to buy the whole thing.
JAC: Well, the school has always wanted to buy the whole thing. But we are full all the time with renting commercial space and we have that rented desk thing —people come in, any time, any day during the week. There's still a need for all that type of office space and that kind of activity and we have it.
SUN: What happens when you retire in two or three years, or whenever? How many years? Five?
JAC: I'm looking at the next couple of years. So I want to make sure that things are settled that the council is settled and whatever happens as we move forward, let’s do it right.
SUN: You also sold land to Avesta housing.
JAC: There's 40 units in the first phase and there are four phases.
SUN: Do you call it workforce housing?
JAC: It's affordable, it's based on household income. So it's not it's not like Section 8 housing, where it's voucher driven.
Basically people's household income determines their rent, There's no subsidy. That works because the builders got tax credits to build the property. For rent they’ll be charging 40 percent or 60 percent of the household income, something like that.
SUN: Let's move on to your ideas of education. You were a teacher in Manchester for a decade before you before you wanted to be a local, right? What are your thoughts on education? The new chair at the school board has his hands full. Some people want to close the school. There are a lot of ideas floating around.
SUN: I taught fifth grade as you said. What's happened with COVID was that parents actually saw what was going on in the classrooms in a lot of ways. Parents were feeling that their kids weren't addressing their needs for their children in a regular style classroom or philosophy.
When I was in Manchester, the sixth grade was not with us in primary school. And there's reasons for that. And I think it's good to move the six graders.
SUN: Educationally, you're saying it's good for sixth graders to be in a middle school?
JAC: It’s good for them emotionally. No I don't want to close the school because we don't know what the future is and with charter schools. Who knows what's going to happen? So what I would suggest is that the SAU 9 board put together a committee to look at a regional a regional middle school — Mount Washington Valley Regional Middle School — which would incorporate all the sixth grade kids from all the surrounding towns and Conway and put them in Conway junior high and make it a middle school sixth, seventh and eighth.
It’s just as an idea, I'm not suggesting anything other than let's look at it, let's look at something differently, because charter schools right now are not going to go away. They're going to be here.
SUN: You know, that’s a pretty big idea. To have Bartlett, Madison give up their sixth grades?
JAC: I would say that, basically, the most important thing that we have to take into consideration is number one, how can we afford the education? And number two, what's the best education for a particular student? So I think parents have come to the realization that children have different learning styles and they need to be in an environment that's going to be productive for them.
SUN: So the charter commission. How come you didn't get elected?
JAC: I screwed up by not submitting a profile to the paper. I talked to Daymond (Sun reporter) and I thought he was writing it up. A wrong assumption on my part.
SUN: With a low voter turnout, it was a little bit of a popularity contest. You were on the budget committee, and this goes back 25 years. You were chair of the budget committee. You were a selectman. I think a lot of younger people don't know that.
JAC: I was on the budget committee for eight or nine years. So probably 1990 is when I got involved as a selectman. And I chaired that a couple times. And I was pretty active when we got the I fought for the North South Road.
SUN: I'm half kidding you about not being elected. I think you're gonna sleep tonight without being on the charter commission.
JAC: You and I worked together, pushing for the charter commission to be created to get on the ballot. I felt SB 2 wasn't working. And so we needed to reevaluate what's the best form of government for the town of Conway.
SUN: And to remind people, when we did the charter commission before in the 90s, we went from three to five selectmen. What form of government do you suggest? It's not easy to tease out because there are a lot of variations but in general, what would you like to see happen?
JAC: What I would like to see happen, I guess, the first thing is, I want to see what the public wants. In looking at the whole thing, SB 2 doesn't work. The power of SB 2 is in the deliberative, and few people show up.
SUN: I've been a critic of that process, too. We know that the budget committee wanted to cut the school budget by $800,000. And all it takes is 30 or 40 people at the deliberative to cut out that work by the budget committee. Whether that’s right or wrong is another question. but that's what happens. It’s dominated by special interests. Right. So you want to get rid of that part of it. But you just can't get rid of that part. It's not as simple as this.
JAC: There's a lot of things that can be changed or looked at. You can still have a budget approved by the voters. Yeah. I mean, you could do something with the ordinances to be able to change ordinances easier. There's benefits to the town council. And there are trade-offs. And I think that's what the voters need to know what the trade offs are, and what the impact can be. And what they desire. It's what the Conway voters want — that's the bottom line. It's not what I want or you want.
