The Country Inns in the White Mountains association has made the difficult decision to cancel the 24th Annual Inn to Inn Cookie and Candy Tour, originally scheduled for Dec. 12-13, 2020.
Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of guests and the association’s innkeepers and staffs, it became clear that the event might attract a crowd that would exceed safety limits determined by the state and the association members.
After all the Mount Washington Valley community has done to keep the region safe, the members of the Country Inns in the White Mountains felt their shared dedication to the safety of their guests and residents of the region would dictate cancelling the cookie tour for 2020. The group plans to hold the event on the second weekend in December in 2021 and build on the success of its 23-year legacy.
“We hate to do it, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Country Inns in the White Mountains has decided to cancel the 2020 annual Inn-to-Inn Cookie Tour,” said Tim Ostendorf, innkeeper at the Inn at Crystal Lake.
“The social distancing guidelines in the states of New Hampshire and Maine would make it virtually impossible to make things safe and comfortable for both tour goers as well as innkeepers. It was a difficult decision, but under the circumstances, the group feels it was the right one to make. We plan to come back even stronger for 2021, and continue this cherished holiday tradition for our guests,” said Ostendorf.
Throughout its 23-year history, the Country Inns in the White Mountains has built the annual Inn to Inn Cookie and Candy Tour to one of the region’s largest holiday events. Starting as a holiday luncheon, the event quickly grew into New England’s largest inn to inn cookie walk and has been named “New Hampshire’s Sweetest Event."
The Inn to Inn Cookie Tour has also raised thousands of dollars for local non-profits that are presented with donations from the event each year.
Mark the calendar for Dec. 11 and 12, 2021. for the 24th Inn to Inn Cookie Tour. Tickets will go on sale through packages at each inn early in the year. Go to countryinnsinthewhitemountains.com for updates on lodging packages and complete information about the 2021 cookie tour as plans evolve.
