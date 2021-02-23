CONWAY — A project that meets the town's regulations but is just too big for the proposed location. That seems to be the sentiment of planners and residents — and a hotel industry insider — concerning a proposal for a four-story hotel in Intervale.
Full site-plan review of the proposed a 105,836-square-foot, four-story, 105-room hotel to be built at the current site of the 16-room Intervale Motel was continued to Feb. 25 by the Conway Planning Board, which last discussed the project Feb. 11.
More than 30 residents attended that session, voicing displeasure with the size of the Viewpoint Hotel being proposed by developer P.J. Patel. Homeowners in the abutting Mountain View townhouses said it would block their views of the Presidential Range.
The Intervale Motel and the 3.66-acre parcel it sits on were sold to Viewpoint North Conway LLC in December by the John R. Cannell Revocable Trust for $3.4 milliion.
At the Feb. 11 meeting, the planning board voted to require a 50-foot buffer around the hotel and also ordered a traffic study.
Planning board member Earl Sires IV questioned the size of the project, who said a rarely used nuisance mechanism could be invoked to halt it.
Earle Wason, owner of Wason Associates Hospitality Real Estate Brokerage Group of Portsmouth, which specializes in hotel property sales, said Sires might be onto something.
“The idea that this could be a nuisance is something they may play up because this hotel would have lights shining from the parking lot all night long. Maybe that will give the planning board the opportunity to get changes done,” Wason said.
He said the way the business transaction was completed was not how things are usually done in the hotel industry.
“I’m surprised that the hotel group went out on a limb and bought the property before they had the approvals. That is not usually the case,” he said.
Josh McAllister of HEB Engineers, who presented the project at last week's planning board meeting, said he called the developer following the meeting to inform him of reaction to the plan and the changes that the board is seeking.
Asked if his client would be willing to decrease the number of floors, McAllister declined comment.
But he did say that his engineering team and the ownership group would be meeting virtually this coming Thursday to prepare for the Feb. 25 planning board meeting.
“With the next meeting with the planning board coming up on the 25th, we need to understand as a team what impacts the traffic study and the new 50-foot property buffer (on the east and south side) would have, as the buffer would require some design modification," McAllister said.
He pointed out that the building as proposed would meet the town’s maximum allowed structure height of 55 feet.
But some said at the meeting that the hotel as proposed is too large and doesn’t fit the site just across from the state Scenic Overlook and surrounded by residences.
McAllister said he doesn’t disagree but that is not how it is zoned right now.
To change zoning regulations, the planning board would have to amend them and those amendments would need to be ratified by voters.
He also pointed out that the current site once housed the four-story Intervale House, a hotel built in 1860 and which burned in 1923.
Of course, there was not a subdivision located behind it to the east as there is now.
Wason said he had once worked with hotelier LaFrance Hospitality to try to purchase property across Route 16 but the deal didn't happen.
“I had once promoted the idea that a hotel on the north side of town would be a good idea as a lot of people come down form the north side — but the more I thought about it and looked at the issues, the more I felt it didn’t work,” said Wason, adding, “My personal feeling is I would rather not see it (the proposed Viewpoint Hotel).
“On the other hand, someone could build a really nice 35-room high-end hotel with a really nice dining room and lounge that would be perfect as North Conway has not had that upscale dining since the 1785 Inn stopped serving," he said. "But with a $1.4 million price tag, you can’t get the return for that kind of high-end boutique kind of hotel versus having a hotel with 105 rooms."
Asked if he thought the Conways are reaching a saturation point for hotels, with more on the drawing board at Cranmore and Junge’s, and with the Home2Suites recently completed, Wason said he had asked that very question of Ashok Patel, who is building the 80-room Home2Suites project at the south end of North Conway.
“His immediate feelings were that what is being planned now the market will absorb," Wason said. "We’ll see. As for people saying there are no employees and place for them to live, I can tell you that that is a problem no matter where you go.”
He added that coming out of COVID-19, he expects to see an increase in restaurant and room rates, especially if the minimum wage goes up to $15 an hour.
“With a %15 minimum wage, there is no way you can have the pricing that we have today. I don’t think that people realize that by increasing the minimum wage you’ll be increasing inflation,” said Wason.
“I’m not sure what will happen with hotel pricing, but it probably will go up. Urban hotels have had a terrible time, and theirs will probably go down, but in destination places like the valley, prices I think will go up because people want to come here.”
