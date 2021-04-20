HALE'S LOCATION — There’s a lot going on at the White Mountain Hotel & Resort and Hale’s Location Golf Course this spring.
North Conway’s luxury golf destination is in the midst of a $3.5 million renovation, reopening on May 28.
But on May 1, its nine-hole championship golf course will reopen, welcoming award-winning PGA Pro Kim R. O’Neil, who will be joining the team as head golf professional in time for the 2021 golf season.
O’Neil brings a wealth of experience to his new role at the resort. He’s the recipient of two PGA awards. In 2012, he received the PGA National Presidential Award for growing the game of golf at Newport Country Club in Vermont, including starting free golf lessons for the local Special Olympics Golf Team.
He also received the NEPGA 2017 Patriot Award for getting disabled veterans out on the golf course for a program he developed at the VA Hospital in White River Junction, Vt. His pro experience includes time at golf resorts including Manchester Country Club in Manchester, Vt., and Highlands Reserve Golf Club in Davenport, Fla.
He will be bringing renewed energy to lessons, membership and the golfer experience. Hale’s Location Golf Course was named as “one of the most unique and singularly beautiful golf developments in the country” by Golf Magazine.
This championship-length nine-hole golf course was designed by Albert Zikorus and offers spectacular views of the White Mountains, Moat Mountain range and surrounding vistas. The course is a nine-hole, par-36 layout that measures 3,025 yards with a course rating of 36 and a slope rating of 123 on Bent Grass greens.
According to O'Neil: “Golfers coming to the White Mountain Hotel and Hale’s Location Golf Course can expect an exceptional golfing experience along with resort accommodations enhanced by the ongoing renovations. 2021 will be the year to discover Hale’s Location Golf Course and the White Mountain Hotel. Golf travelers should put us on their wish list for this summer.”
Golfers can find details on golf packages and specials at whitemountainhotel.com. Information on the course can be found at haleslocationgolf.com. The course is open to the public and to hotel guests.
The White Mountain Hotel & Resort opened on July 1, 1990, and is a full-service resort located in North Conway and features 80 deluxe guest rooms and suites.
The resort features a full service 120 seat restaurant and tavern, function facilities, an outdoor year-round heated pool and hot tub, game room, gym, Finnish saunas, nine-hole Hale’s Location Golf Course, recreation courts featuring pickleball, shuffle board, corn hole and basketball, and miles of hiking and biking trails from the property.
The hotel is located in the community development of Hale’s Location and abuts Echo Lake State Park and the White Mountain National Forest. The hotel is privately owned by the Sullivan family.
For more information, call (603) 356-7100.
