GILFORD — Granite State Glass was recently named by US Glass magazine to the 2022 US Glass Magazine list of Top Contract Glaziers in the United States.
GSG was ranked number 34 and it marked the fifth consecutive year the Gilford-based company was named to the list.
The Top 50 Glaziers List includes companies from across the United States and is compiled annually by US Glass Magazine based on a variety of metrics.
“Being recognized within the Top 50 Glaziers list is an achievement our team is very proud of. This honor is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the GSG Team, who strive to deliver exceptional, on-time results for our clients every day” said Tim O’Connor, vice president of commercial glazing at Granite State Glass.
“Both commercial and residential projects continue to evolve as designs strive for a higher blend of performance and the aesthetics owners are trying to achieve. Our focus on quality installations, client satisfaction and a safe working environment are the foundation for our success.”
Granite State Glass is celebrating its 40th year serving the auto, home and business glass repair and replacement needs of their clients with 15 locations located throughout New Hampshire and Vermont.
Their Commercial Glazing division completes glazing and panel projects throughout New England with their commercial fabrication and corporate office complex located in Gilford.
