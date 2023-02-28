From left: Cristy Martel, Albany Four Paws owner, stands with Dan Osetek, Meredith Village Savings Bank senior vice president, commercial lending team leader, and Charlotte Murdock, Albany Four Paws employee, at their new location at 1760 Route 16 in Albany. (COURTESY PHOTO)
ALBANY — The Four Paws Inn in Meredith has opened a second location in Albany called Albany Four Paws Inn with financing from MVSB (Meredith Village Savings Bank).
The new location is convenient to the Mount Washington Valley and offers year-round doggy day care, including all-day, cage-free playtime as well as overnight boarding and grooming services.
In 2013, Cristy Martel opened The Four Paws Inn at 200 Parade Road in Meredith. As her business grew, Martel worked closely with Dan Osetek, Meredith Village Savings Bank senior vice president and commercial lending team leader, to finance facility upgrades.
With an increased demand for doggy day-care services in recent years, Martel sought out opportunities to expand to a second location.
Martel and Osetek worked together to secure financing for the new location at 1760 Route 16 in Albany.
“We are grateful for Dan and our whole team at MVSB, who have gone above and beyond in finding the right business financing solutions to fit our business banking needs,” said Martel.
“As we got busier over the years, I realized I needed more space, so it became my goal to expand Four Paws with a second location once the right spot became available," she said, adding, "This new space previously served as a pet care center, which made it ideal. We truly have an amazing team here at Four Paws and we look forward to welcoming more furry best friends.”
Osdetek said: “I’ve really enjoyed working closely with Cristy and watching her business grow over the past decade. Her expansion into the Mount Washington Valley seems to be a great fit for a second Four Paws location."
“She and her team are so passionate about providing quality, safe and reliable care. We know their services will be a welcome asset to local dog owners of the area,” he said.
The Four Paws Inn and Albany Four Paws Inn both focus on services that allows dogs to play and socialize in a supervised and cage-free environment. Go to thefourpawsinn.com or albanyfourpawsinn.com to learn more.
MVSB is a mutual savings bank that operates for the benefit of its depositors, borrowers and surrounding communities. As a result, MVSB has remained steadfast in fostering the economic health and well-being of the community since it was founded in 1869.
For over 150 years, Meredith Village Savings Bank has been serving the people, businesses, nonprofits and municipalities of New Hampshire. MVSB and its employees are guided by the values of accountability, mutuality, excellence, respect, integrity, teamwork and stewardship.
To learn more, visit any of the local branch offices located in Alton, Ashland, Center Harbor, Gilford, Laconia, Melvin Village, Meredith, Moultonborough, Plymouth, Portsmouth, Rochester or Wolfeboro, call (800) 922-6872 or go to mvsb.com.
