Albany Four Paws

From left: Cristy Martel, Albany Four Paws owner, stands with Dan Osetek, Meredith Village Savings Bank senior vice president, commercial lending team leader, and Charlotte Murdock, Albany Four Paws employee, at their new location at 1760 Route 16 in Albany. (COURTESY PHOTO)

ALBANY — The Four Paws Inn in Meredith has opened a second location in Albany called Albany Four Paws Inn with financing from MVSB (Meredith Village Savings Bank).

The new location is convenient to the Mount Washington Valley and offers year-round doggy day care, including all-day, cage-free playtime as well as overnight boarding and grooming services.

