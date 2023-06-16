Chef Richard Cavallo at the Forty Restaurant

Chef Richard Cavallo at the Forty Restaurant at Inn at Thorn Hill in Jackson. (SALT AND LIGHT PHOTOGRAPHY)

JACKSON — Forty Restaurant at The Inn at Thorn Hill in Jackson is the latest restaurant to join The Valley Originals, a buying and promotion cooperative of Mount Washington Valley restaurants.

Forty Restaurant at Thorn Hill has received numerous awards for both food and wine. Just last week, Forty Restaurant was honored with an Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator for 2023.

