Just in time for spring, the expanded Old Navy Outlet store opening Friday, March 11, at Settlers Green will include a children's and baby clothes section along with the teen and adult offerings. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — Settlers Green continues its shopping experience evolution with a series of new stores and eateries, expanded favorites, new public art and plenty of special events to celebrate its 35th anniversary leading up to the grand opening of Market Basket.
It all starts with Old Navy Outlet, which is relocating and expanding to a new location in Suite H20, set to open on Friday.
In addition to Old Navy, fashion favorite JCrew Factory Store, a Settlers Green tenant since the center opened in 1988, will be relocating and expanding to neighboring Suite A20 later this spring. JCrew will add its popular Crewcuts kids’ collection. Meanwhile, staples children's wear brand, Carter’s, will undergo a remodel this spring that will modernize the store with new signage and interior updates, including fixtures and lighting.
“It’s great to have so much buzz around our children's wear offerings — it is just one of the many shopping experiences that we’re expanding this year,” said Marketing Director Laura Lemieux.
Settlers Green continues to double down on its mission to bring more outdoor brands to North Conway’s burgeoning outdoor recreation market by adding Swix and Merrell.
Swix is famous for its ski waxes but also has equipment such as cross-country, alpine and backcountry ski poles along with an extensive line of outerwear including on-snow apparel, packs and bags and athletic wear. Swix at Settlers Green will be the brand’s first US outlet store, opening at Suite A14.
Outdoor footwear brand Merrell will open at Suite H10, bringing a variety of footwear options including its marquee hiking boots the Moab hiking boot and Jungle Moc. Swix and Merrell are set to open by Memorial Day Weekend.
Rounding out the full shopping experience, Boba Beach Bubble Tea out of Wolfeboro has plans to open a food truck at Settlers Green. Bubble tea is a Taiwanese drink made by blending a tea base with milk, fruit and fruit juices, then adding tapioca pearls that sit at the bottom. Thirsty shoppers can enjoy dozens of signature bubble tea drink creations that Boba Beach offers when it opens in the Courtyard in May.
With over a dozen pieces of public art to view along its Art Walk, Settlers Green will introduce a new piece in April with "Self-Reflection," a sculpture by Michael Alfano. Alfano's first piece, "The Red Fox," is located near Customer Service. A ribbon-cutting for the new piece will be held April 20 at 11 a.m. in the garden of the Community Labyrinth next to Barley & Salt.
Other 35th anniversary events include a St. Patrick’s Day Scavenger Hunt, with 35 leprechauns to be hidden around Settlers Green for shoppers to find and turn in for a $35 gift card.
An on-going sweepstakes — settlersgreen.com/grocery-giveaway — enters shoppers to win free groceries for a year at Market Basket. There are two runner-up prizes of a $2,000 Market Basket shopping spree and a $1,000 Market Basket shopping spree, plus another seven prizes from restaurants and stores at Settlers Crossing.
Looking ahead, Settlers Green will be doing a time capsule that is set to be buried on June 24 and unearthed in 13 years. To be a part of the project, call Lemieux at (603) 356-7031, x100.
For more information about store opening dates, shopping hours and special events, go to settlersgreen.com or call (603) 356-7031.
