CONWAY — Eversource is seeking to publicize programs aimed at helping people who are struggling to pay their bills.
Donna Gamache, Eversource's director of government relations in New Hampshire told state lawmakers that Eversource is seeking to raise awareness of the the New Hampshire Emergency Rental Assistance Program that got underway in March.
State Rep. Karen Umberger (R-Conway) shared Gamache's email with the Sun. It reads in part:
"This federally funded program offers relief to renters in your communities who have been impacted financially by COVID-19. Their website (nhhfa.org/emergency-rental-assistance) provides information on eligibility requirements and how residents can apply.
"Eversource is proud to support the program’s utility payment assistance component by offering a variety of payment options and energy-saving solutions. In fact, since the beginning of the pandemic, we have proactively worked to help any customer facing financial hardship or uncertainty by:
• Offering extended payment plans, with terms up to 12 months regardless of financial need.
• Providing customers with temporary hardship status and protection from service disconnection for up to 60 days.
• Working one-on-one with customers to find payment programs or other assistance programs that work best for them.
• Connecting customers with solutions to reduce energy use and save money through our award-winning energy efficiency programs.
"We know many in New Hampshire continue to struggle with the challenges posed by the pandemic, and Eversource remains committed to helping any customers in your communities who are facing financial hardship."
Eversource customers who need assistance to pay their bill during these challenging times are encouraged to go online to eversource.com/billhelp or call (844) 273-7760.
