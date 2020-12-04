CONWAY — Mini-occasions have been replacing traditional gatherings over the past several months, and this holiday season will continue to look a little different.
For Designed Gardens Flower Studio owner Jordon Hewson, this has been great for the creative side of her business and a special way for her customers to connect with their loved ones.
Sales are up over this time last year, said Hewson, who explained:
"Flowers make people happy. Customers are thinking outside of the box. We have been doing a lot of add-ons, and we are not used to up-selling.”
Even though around 90 percent of weddings that were booked locally have been canceled, many people are still eloping or having micro-weddings and saving their big celebration for next year, she said.
Similarly, people who are used to spending their holidays with lots of family and friends are supplementing their presence with beautiful flower displays and gift baskets.
One popular item this holiday season is Designed Gardens' meticulously crafted wreaths.
Hewson said they are currently in “wreath mode" at the shop.
Many people wait until two weeks before Christmas to order their arrangements, but due to a shortage of supplies, Hewson suggests placing orders sooner rather than later.
She said that they have been holding wreaths for people when they call in. “People want to support us, and we are super grateful for that.”
Almost all of the orders placed are special orders, which are Hewson’s favorite to make because “it allows for more creative freedom.”
Hewson has been gathering many of the supplemental supplies she uses from the local forests. Working creatively with and around nature is what Hewson enjoys most.
In addition to in-person shopping, Designed Gardens Flower Studio offers online ordering, FaceTime and Zoom shopping, curbside pickup, and contactless delivery as far north as the Omni Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods and as far south as Ossipee.
The store is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sundays.
To place a phone order, call (603) 730-5268.
For more, go to dgflowerstudio.com.
