CONWAY — Cranmore Mountain Resort on Friday unveiled Phase III of its multiyear master development plan.
The Fairbank Lodge, part of the Kearsarge Brook II Condominiums at Cranmore, will be located front and center in the resort's base area.
The proposed new building will feature 15 residential condominiums and new ski facilities for resort guests.
Once all permits are in hand, Cranmore expects to break ground in the spring of 2022.
The Conway Planning Board at its April 22 meeting agreed by a vote of 6-0-1 to the developers’ request for concurrent site-plan and subdivision review for the project, with newly elected board member Erik Corbett abstaining because he is a Cranmore employee.
Voting to grant the request were new chair Ben Colbath, vice chair Ailie Byers, secretary Sarah Frechette, selectmen’s representative Steve Porter, member Bill Barbin and newly elected member Eliza Grant.
“The Fairbank Lodge is the next chapter of improvements that will continue to make Cranmore a progressive and leading year-round resort in New England,” Cranmore President and General Manager Ben Wilcox told the board.
“Mixing condominiums with new ski facilities is a proven model in the ski industry, and we are excited to be adding new ski lodge facilities for our day and overnight guests," he said.
The 15 condominium units at Fairbank Lodge will have an open concept floorplan that includes a master suite bedroom and bath, kitchen and dining area, and living room with floor-to-ceiling windows that with a view either of Cranmore’s North Slope or sunset views over the resort's courtyard.
Guest bedrooms, additional bathrooms and an open loft area overlooking the main living area will be found on the second floor of each unit. The residential units will range in size from 1,453 to 1,858 square feet for two-to-three-bedroom residences and 2,419 square feet for the four bedroom penthouse.
The ground and second-floor levels of the Fairbank Lodge will be devoted to over 18,000 square feet of ski facilities for day guests.
Amenities will include a seasonal locker room for the public and a private locker room for residents plus restrooms, ski accessory shop, food pavilion, coffee bar and a slope-side bar with deck.
The Fairbank Lodge was designed by Bull Stockwell Allen, an architecture firm with offices in San Francisco, Denver and Woodstock, Vt. The firm also designed the existing Kearsarge Brook Condominiums at Cranmore and other similar projects at Stowe, Bretton Woods, Copper Mountain and other leading resorts, according to Cranmore Marketing Director Becca Deschenes.
The Fairbank Lodge is a continuation of resort improvements that started in 2010 when Cranmore was purchased by father-and-son team Brian and Tyler Fairbank of The Fairbank Group and Joseph O’Donnell. Since the acquisition, The Fairbank Group has invested over $25 million in improvements and development.
The 15 residential condominium units in the Fairbank Lodge will add to the existing 36 units in the original Kearsarge Brook Condominiums at Cranmore. Ultimately, the plans for the entire project include up to 100 residential units.
Non-binding reservations for Kearsarge Brook II Condominiums at Cranmore are currently being accepted, as this condominium has not yet been registered by the New Hampshire Consumer Protection and Antitrust Bureau of the Attorney General’s Office, Department of Justice.
Once approval is received from the Attorney General’s Office, Cranmore will secure purchase and sales agreements with buyers who have non-binding reservation agreements for the Fairbank Lodge.
The first floor of the lodge is projected to be functional prior to the 2022-23 ski season, with the residences completed by early summer 2023 and the second floor completed prior to the 2023-24 season.
Atlantic Construction Group, the contractor that completed Building 2 of Kearsarge Brook Condominiums at Cranmore, will be the general contractor.
Badger Realty is the official real estate broker for Kearsarge Brook II Condominiums at Cranmore. For purchasing information, call Eileen Difeo at (978) 986-6364; Michele Jordan at (207) 522-8057;r Badger Realty at (603) 356-5757 or email kearsargebrook@cranmore.com.
For more information about Cranmore Mountain Resort, call (603) 356-5543.
