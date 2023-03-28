03-22-23 Meisters best from front

A skier whizzes down the mountain at Cranmore Mountain Meisters in North Conway on March 22. The ski resort has enjoyed great conditions this year. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — Cranmore Mountain Resort is opening for one more weekend of skiing, tubing and the mountain adventure park on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2.

As a thank you for such a great season, residents of Carroll, Coos and Oxford counties can ski or ride for $49 when they show proof of residency at the ticket window.

