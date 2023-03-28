CONWAY — Cranmore Mountain Resort is opening for one more weekend of skiing, tubing and the mountain adventure park on Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2.
As a thank you for such a great season, residents of Carroll, Coos and Oxford counties can ski or ride for $49 when they show proof of residency at the ticket window.
Lift ticket rates for the the weekend will be $89 for adult and teen, and $79 for youth and senior, and can purchased in person or at a further discounted rate when purchased online, in advance.
Midweek Local Passholders can ski and ride for free that weekend—they just need to pick up a pass at the ticket office. Skiers and riders can also ski for free with the purchase of a 2023/24 season pass.
The hours of operation for both days are as follows:
● Lifts: 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
● Tubing and Mountain Adventure Park: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
● Zip’s Pub (for dining and après): 9am – 5pm.
● The Alpine at the Artist Falls Lodge: 11am – 4pm.
Cranmore Mountain Resort is located in the heart of one of America’s best-rated ski towns, North Conway, NH.
Located 2.5 hours from Boston, Cranmore is a four-season, family-friendly ski resort known for its ski school, sunny south-facing slopes and a festive atmosphere geared for skiers and non-skiers alike. Cranmore boasts 56 trails and glades with a variety of terrain for all ability levels from a beginner-only ski area, to classic New England trails and steeps. In addition to some of New England's best skiing and snowboarding, Cranmore features activities such as New Hampshire’s #1 Snow Tubing Park, a year-round Mountain Adventure Park, lift-serviced downhill Mountain Bike Park, and many seasonal events. Cranmore Mountain Resort is part of the Fairbank Group portfolio.
Cranmore is currently engaged in a $60 million base area redevelopment plan that will morph the resort into a progressive, four-season destination while introducing a second home community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.